'His determination made him special' - Kevin Bishop leads tributes as Grade 1 winner Ashley Brook dies

Former trainer Kevin Bishop paid tribute to Grade 1 winner Ashley Brook following the death of the top-class chaser at the age of 25.

The chestnut gelding shot to fame with victory in the 2005 Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree, where he swept to a dazzling success over subsequent Gold Cup winner War Of Attrition by 16 lengths.

He went on to land the Haldon Gold Cup three years later and also produced gallant efforts in defeat to top-class rivals including Kauto Star, Well Chief and an unlucky second in the Arkle to Contraband.

"It was his determination that made him special more than anything," Bishop said. "That win at Aintree was unbelievable. He'd just come back from an unlucky run in the Arkle with very sore shins, so it was touch and go whether he'd even run. He was incredibly brave that day and never gave his rivals an easy race.

"He came from nowhere and no one wanted him. He went to the sales two or three times and never raised a single bid, I don't know why. We bought him privately and he was pretty moderate to start with but was always a hard puller, and one day Rodi [Greene, jockey] and I just decided to let him bowl and do as he pleased and it changed everything.

"Rodi was an important part of his early career, he got him to calm down and headed him in the right direction and then Ashley and Paddy Brennan developed a great relationship. He had a remarkable owner in Mrs Ellis too, he meant a lot to everyone."

Ashley Brook's triumph at Aintree marked the first Grade 1 success for Brennan, and while his bold front-running tactics were admired, he is also fondly remembered for his spirited personality which continued to shine when he retired in 2010.

Bishop said: "We always thought a lot of him but it was a task to get him on a racecourse because he was a nightmare to break in. We had to shut the gate on the gallops and you'd need to go as fast as you could to stop him plunging you off. There were times you daren't take him on the grass because he'd have you off every time.

"He went to various places in his retirement for hunting and jumping but kept coming back because he was too feisty. Paddy went to see him one day in his box and he lunged at him and knocked him on his backside – he was certainly a character!

"He's nurse-maided all the youngsters in recent years and could come and go from his stable and field as he pleased. He had a wonderful life and will be missed."

Read this next:

'I was angry and took the horses' - owner hits out at George Boughey after moving Coventry flop Asadna

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.