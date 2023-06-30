Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Prominent owner Johnny Hon scaling back his operation but remains 'committed' to British racing

Dr Johnny Hon: string has been reduced to 'eight or nine' from approximately 50
Dr Johnny Hon: string has been reduced to 'eight or nine' from approximately 50Credit: Laura Green

Owner Dr Johnny Hon said he remains “committed to UK racing” despite a significant scaling back of his flagship Global Group Racing operation.

Hon, 51, established Global Group Racing in 2020 and brought his sizeable string of horses under one roof. Chris Dwyer, who had stopped training in 2018, was tempted out of retirement to head the project operating out of Albert House Stables in Newmarket.

Dwyer saddled 40 winners for Global Group Racing between 2020 and 2022, including multiple winners Global Prospector and Sir Oliver. He left at the end of his contract last year to help set up Strawberry Fields Racing Stables with Gary Robinson, the breeder of Derby winner Desert Crown.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 30 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 30 June 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain