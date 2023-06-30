Prominent owner Johnny Hon scaling back his operation but remains 'committed' to British racing

Owner Dr Johnny Hon said he remains “committed to UK racing” despite a significant scaling back of his flagship Global Group Racing operation.

Hon, 51, established Global Group Racing in 2020 and brought his sizeable string of horses under one roof. Chris Dwyer, who had stopped training in 2018, was tempted out of retirement to head the project operating out of Albert House Stables in Newmarket.

Dwyer saddled 40 winners for Global Group Racing between 2020 and 2022, including multiple winners Global Prospector and Sir Oliver. He left at the end of his contract last year to help set up Strawberry Fields Racing Stables with Gary Robinson, the breeder of Derby winner Desert Crown.