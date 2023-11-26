The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

I don't want to start looking at what the options are, but there could be an option that it's not going to heal. I've got to try to remain positive and it's a tricky line to walk as you've got to be optimistic, but also realistic. It's out of my hands

Group 1-winning jockey Dane O'Neill hints his career is far from certain following his serious injury

Dane O'Neill 'optimistic but realistic' as serious injuries threaten to cut career short

He was struggling with his breathing last year and that wind op in summer has helped him enormously. He looks physically stronger and he could potentially be a big improver

Paul Nicholls talks up the chances of Complete Unknown before the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury next week

'He could be a big improver' - Nicholls, McConnell, Skelton and O'Neill assess their leading Coral Gold Cup contenders

That was one of the last horses I bought when my husband was still alive. I lost my dad in January and I lost my husband in July to cancer so that was a big win for me today in memory of them both. They’re a big miss

Trainer Jane Walton reflects on her emotional first winner of the season with Goodoldbill at Newcastle

'I lost my dad in January and my husband in July' - trainer Jane Walton enjoys poignant first winner of the season

We didn't stop any horse running in the race. The race didn't fill and I think if I only run one or two horses then there might have only been eight or nine in the race. For a €100,000 race, for Bar One Racing who sponsor the race and for a track like Navan, it would have been embarrassing if there were only eight or nine runners

Gordon Elliott defends his decision to run 14 runners in the Troytown Chase at Navan

Cotswold Chase an option for Gerri Colombe with Gordon Elliott expecting 'big improvement'

Jump racing is struggling at the moment and I think there's quite a few trainers sitting with horses in their yard they can't sell. It's hard work. No-one wants to buy British horses

Richard Newland explains why he is foraying into the Flat sphere alongside Jamie Insole

Richard Newland: 'Jump racing is struggling and a lot of smaller trainers will go out of business - but the Flat is very different'

We all want the best for British racing but it’s currently in a pretty dire state. We need to improve our race planning, get rid of some of these bad races that don’t perform, and put on more competitive races to get us back up the ladder

Olly Murphy voices his opinion in the wake of poor field sizes in novice chase's over the last week

BHA to review 'entirely uncompetitive' developmental races following poor novice chase turnouts

Everyone is saying he should be aimed at the Ryanair but it's a hard one because I've never had a horse of this calibre. For a small yard like ours it's unbelievable to have a horse like him to take us to these days – you have to pinch yourself!

Laura Morgan weighs up where to aim stable star Notlongtillmay at following his Paddy Power Gold Cup second

'It's unbelievable to have a horse like him' - Laura Morgan plotting route to Ryanair with Notlongtillmay

