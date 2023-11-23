BHA to review 'entirely uncompetitive' developmental races following poor novice chase turnouts

The BHA intends to review developmental races that are consistently producing "entirely uncompetitive" contests amid trainers raising concerns over a recent lack of runners in novice chases.

Since Friday, the 2m Arkle trial at Cheltenham attracted four runners, including one from Ireland, a 2m3f novice chase at Exeter yielded two runners and a 2m novice chase at Warwick was a walkover after one of the two declarations was declared a non-runner.

The average runners per race in novice chases since May 1 is 4.47, up 0.76 from 3.71 last year, but showing only marginal improvement in a year when the BHA removed the weight-for-age novice chase programme from May to August, replacing such races with a programme of Class 3 novice limited handicap chases.

There have been 17 novice chases since May, compared to 49 in the same period last year, while the average runners per race in novice handicap chases is 5.81, up by 0.72 from 5.09, with the number of such races since May reduced to 143 from 162 last year.

Field sizes were at their lowest in Britain for 30 years under both codes last year, leading to a number of measures being introduced into the 2024 fixture list.

There has been a removal of 20 jumps meetings from the programme, while races with eight or fewer entries will be reopened at entry stage for an additional two hours and Class 4 and below handicaps with three or fewer declarations will be cancelled.

A BHA spokesperson said: “Alongside the publication of the 2024 fixture list a raft of changes and innovations were announced with the objective of growing and improving the sport and the racing product. These included a series of proposals aimed at producing more competitive racing, comprising changes to fixture and race volume and several additional interventions designed to support race competitiveness.

“These measures will build upon those already introduced in 2023 which, through to mid-November, have helped deliver a 9.1 per cent increase in average jump field sizes compared to 2022.

“Developmental races such as novice chases require a balancing act. They play a valuable role in the race programme to aid horses in making the transition to new forms of racing. They have always, and will always, as a result, see smaller field sizes.

“However, at the same time, they serve little purpose if consistently producing races which are entirely uncompetitive. This is an area we will review and consider potential options once we get to the end of the current programme book.”

Eight novice handicap chases or novice limited handicap chases across Thursday, Friday and Saturday have attracted just one double-figure field and two races offering three-place each-way terms.

Just over a month on from Any News having a walkover in a novice limited handicap chase at Wetherby, it was the same scenario in the £18,000 novice chase at Warwick on Wednesday.

Dan Skelton, trainer of the beneficiary Pembroke, expressed the opinion that “there is way too much racing” and a collaborative approach is needed to improve the race programme.

Dan Skelton: believes there is too much racing in Britain Credit: Debbie Burt

That view was shared by fellow Warwickshire trainer Olly Murphy, who said: “We all want the best for British racing but it’s currently in a pretty dire state. We need to improve our race planning, get rid of some of these bad races that don’t perform, and put on more competitive races to get us back up the ladder and competing on a more level playing field.

“The authorities need to take on board trainers’ concerns and talk about the races we need in Britain."

It is not just novice chases that are failing to yield eight runners or more, with seven of the 15 midweek jumps fixtures this week not attracting a double-figure field, including Fakenham’s fixture on Tuesday where the biggest field was six.

National Trainers Federation chief executive Paul Johnson said: "The sport needs to work to tailor the race programme to drive the horse population in the desired direction. At present, arguably, there is too much focus on the immediate betting returns for each race rather than a more holistic view.

"The measures brought in for next year are a step in the right direction and will begin to ensure, at least, that the number of races is more appropriate to the number of horses.

"However, the issue is far bigger than this; our numbers tell us that the number of 130+ rated hurdlers has fallen by 50 per cent since 2019 and 130+rated chasers have fallen by 40 per cent.

"Some of this is driven by the correction to the rating file but how much of an issue has been being masked in recent years because of the inflation of handicap ratings? There is obviously work for the sport, including the NTF, to do to increase these numbers if we are to be able to justify the top end jump programme that we currently stage."

