Richard Newland: 'Jump racing is struggling and a lot of smaller trainers will go out of business - but the Flat is very different'

It is a winter of firsts for Grand National-winning trainer Richard Newland and a milestone is set shortly after noon on a mild Tuesday in Worcestershire.

"I don't think I've ever watched an all-weather race at Newcastle in my life," Newland declares as he pulls up a chair in his office, peering at an iPad as the runners are loaded into the stalls.

The apprentice handicap is unlikely to attract significant viewership, but you would be hard-pressed to find a more avid watcher than the 60-year-old trainer, who is incredulous as the price of his runner Hill Station drifts just moments before the start.