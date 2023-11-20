Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewRichard Newland
premium

Richard Newland: 'Jump racing is struggling and a lot of smaller trainers will go out of business - but the Flat is very different'

The Grand National-winning trainer and Jamie Insole talk to Catherine Macrae about their exciting new venture

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter
Jamie Insole who joins Richard Newland (left) in a joint -trainer venture at Urloxhey Farm
Jamie Insole who joins Richard Newland (left) in a joint-trainer venture at Urloxhey FarmCredit: Edward Whitaker

It is a winter of firsts for Grand National-winning trainer Richard Newland and a milestone is set shortly after noon on a mild Tuesday in Worcestershire.

"I don't think I've ever watched an all-weather race at Newcastle in my life," Newland declares as he pulls up a chair in his office, peering at an iPad as the runners are loaded into the stalls.

The apprentice handicap is unlikely to attract significant viewership, but you would be hard-pressed to find a more avid watcher than the 60-year-old trainer, who is incredulous as the price of his runner Hill Station drifts just moments before the start.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 November 2023inInterviews

Last updated 18:05, 20 November 2023

icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews