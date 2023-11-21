'He could be a big improver' - Nicholls, McConnell, Skelton and O'Neill assess their leading Coral Gold Cup contenders

John McConnell said Mahler Mission was at the top of his game and “physically looks as good as ever” as he prepares for the £250,000 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday week.

The seven-year-old, who has won four of his 12 career starts, made his seasonal reappearance at Carlisle this month when second to Thunder Rock and will attempt to become the first Irish-trained winner of the contest since Total Recall in 2017.

McConnell said: "He physically looks as good as ever and he’s starting to fill out his frame now and hopefully we’ll see a lot of improvement.

"We haven’t done any more schooling than normal as he’s a very good jumper – his jumping has been pretty spot on for the majority of his chasing career. He ran very well against a top-class horse from the McNeill family over a trip definitely too short for him at Carlisle, so we were very happy."

Paul Nicholls has not won the Newbury showpiece since the great Denman in 2009, but the champion trainer believes he has a good opportunity of ending the wait with Complete Unknown .

The seven-year-old made a winning return to Newton Abbot last month and the Ditcheat trainer said: "It’s been a great race to win and I want to win it again if I can. It was good as a jockey and obviously with Denman and Strong Flow. It’s a proper race and these big Saturday races are the ones you want to be winning.

Complete Unknown: likely to be Paul Nicholls' only runner in Newbury showpiece Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"It’s always been the plan for him [Complete Unknown] to have a run and go for this, and I’d say he’ll be our only runner.

"He was struggling with his breathing last year and that wind op in summer has helped him enormously. He looks physically stronger and he could potentially be a big improver."

Last season’s Ultima Handicap Chase form continues to be franked with the first and second Corach Rambler and Fastorslow both landing top-prizes since, and Jonjo O’Neill is hoping Monbeg Genius , who finished third that day, can strike in Newbury’s biggest jumps race.

He said: "He’s the right type for this, but it’s like everything as you need luck and everything going right for you. He’s a good stayer and you need to stay here [at Newbury]. He likes big fields and they should go a good gallop. We were disappointed that day at Cheltenham, but it’s worked out well. If he puts up that kind of performance then he’ll certainly have a live chance."

Dan Skelton, who won the race with Le Milos last year, is set to saddle the improving Midnight River , who finished third in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby behind Gentlemansgame and Bravemansgame.

He said: "He’s taken a bit of time for it all to come together, but very often those horses who have the most to learn have the most improvement because of it. If you look at his chase debut at Carlisle, he headbutted three fences and tried getting on the floor three times before achieving it. I didn’t know what we’d do but credit to the horse and only the best would put that behind them and step forward."

Skelton added he might consider running Galia Des Liteaux , who landed a Listed Market Rasen contest on her seasonal return in impressive fashion.

He said: "She got her season under way at a track in hindsight she had no right to win at because it didn’t suit her, but she showed guts and determination to win on the day."

