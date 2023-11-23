'It's unbelievable to have a horse like him' - Laura Morgan plotting route to Ryanair with Notlongtillmay

Notlongtillmay , who came within four lengths of giving Laura Morgan a spectacular first Cheltenham success in the Paddy Power Gold Cup , is set for a return to Graded company.

The progressive chaser found only Stage Star too good in last Saturday's £160,000 handicap and is being aimed at the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

Morgan, who has just 25 horses to race in her Leicestershire yard, has resisted the temptation to turn him out again in next month's Virgin Bet December Gold Cup but revealed that another rematch with the winner could be on the cards at the Cheltenham Festival.