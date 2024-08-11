'When an industry is as small as ours - and it has already shrunk a lot - we simply don't have the scope for it to continue contracting'

My heart didn't beat for seven minutes and they thought I was dead. They managed to get my heart going but I wasn't awake, I was in a coma for three days in the hospital.

Spanish jockey Jose-Luis Borrego spoke of his extraordinary comeback in the saddle prior to the Shergar Cup at Ascot



'My heart stopped for seven minutes, they thought I was dead' - miracle Spanish jockey to live his dream at Ascot

I should have done this ten years ago. Things have been going good. I had an amazing time my first year here and I'm truly enjoying the lifestyle, especially here in Saratoga.

Legendary rider Frankie Dettori on his decision to continue riding in America at the age of 53 – and why he won't be retiring any time soon

'I should have done this ten years ago' - rejuvenated Frankie Dettori has no plans to retire after US move

I love horses, I love horseracing and I love to have a bet, but I am looking at it now and wondering if there is any enjoyment. If you’re being badly treated as an owner and badly treated as a punter, where do you go?

Owner Nick Stockley talks about the crossroads he finds himself at when it comes to investing in horseracing in The Front Runner

'I love racing but I am wondering if there is any enjoyment left' - an owner questioning his future in the sport

Kieren Fallon: spoke about the perils of being jocked off earlier this week

I remember being jocked off once in the Ebor by Pat Eddery and I wanted to give it up there and then, I thought my career was over.

Former Ballydoyle number one and multiple champion jockey Kieren Fallon offers his advice to Kieran Shoemark after he was jocked off Inspiral

'I was jocked off many times and it isn't easy' - Kieren Fallon advises Kieran Shoemark to 'move on' after losing Inspiral ride

If trainers, breeders, pinhookers or whoever else can't make a few bob and have a feasible business model, the whole thing will fall down. When an industry is as small as ours – and it has already shrunk a lot – we simply don't have the scope for it to continue contracting.

Former top jump jockey Davy Russell has his say on Ireland's prize-money problem



Poor prize-money is pushing Irish racing to the precipice - more than many people realise

Shoemark didn't shine on Inspiral in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and he hasn't shone enough on the big days.

David Jennings on why Kieran Shoemark shouldn't be immune to criticism as he struggles to find his feet in his new role with John and Thady Gosden

When it comes to jockeys there's a world of difference between abuse and analysis and it's not a crime to be critical

I am convinced that by joining forces we will maximise our opportunities and that everyone will gain from it. Together we will be stronger and it will be exciting to share that together, as we strive to obtain the best possible results.

Jean-Claude Rouget on his groundbreaking new training partnership with Jerome Reynier

'Together we will be stronger' - Jean-Claude Rouget and Jerome Reynier to join forces in French 'superstable' next year

