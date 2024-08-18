The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

He was the best of the best. His guidance was simply fantastic. He was a very patient man, who was a journalist to his finger tips. He was very much old school and one of the great journalists of our time

Trainer Simon Crisford pays tribute to Howard Wright following the renowned Racing Post journalist's death

'Howard was the best of the best - he was very much old school and one of the great journalists of our time'

Basically, I think it's an insult to a new owner that they're having to show so much information for the sake of £500 or £1,000. I don't agree with it and moving forward if it isn't sorted out I'll have to move to a new bank or find a new system

Paddy Brennan hits out at rule changes requiring syndicate members to disclose their source of income and personal information when opening a Weatherbys account

'It's an insult' - Paddy Brennan blasts new financial rules for syndicate members

It’s taken 30 years to get here and now I better get my finger out for the next 1,000. We started with very few horses and it was a struggle at first as all I knew then was horses and nothing about business

Stuart Williams reflects on the challenges he's faced in his training career after bringing up his 1,000th British winner

1,000 up for Stuart Williams 30 years after his first winner - and even Elvis was there to celebrate

Economics: an impressive winner on his return at Deauville this week Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This was always going to be a pivotal day in his career. He’s shown what we saw at York but this was three times, five times better; whatever number you want to put on it. That was a big performance

Tom Marquand hails Economics after he put in another fine performance at Deauville

Economics 'definitely has more to come' says Tom Marquand as star colt vindicates William Haggas's plan with impressive return

It's a poor answer to the problem. I don't approve of races which restrict trainers. I think those type of restrictions lessen racing. If you can't put up with the competitive nature of training in this country then you should do something else

Ted Walsh doesn't approve of the HRI initiative of restricted races excluding the top four jumps trainers in the country

'It's very wrong. Penalising people for being successful makes no sense' - Noel Meade and Ted Walsh oppose controversial HRI plan

She was more than a horse and that’s why we’re feeling a bit blue. She meant a great deal to us. She was an integral part of my career but, more importantly, she was so important for racing itself. She was one of our equine heroes

Jockey Luke Nolen is heartbroken following legendary Australian sprinter Black Caviar's death

'She transcended racing and captured the hearts of the public' - Australian superstar Black Caviar dies at the age of 18

They’re asking me if I can afford to have a bet. I told them I’ve had as many as 36 horses in training. We provide the goods for this industry and you’re insulting me by asking for my bank statements

John Fretwell reveals the reasons why he's not owning any racehorses anymore

'I’ve had a winner on almost every Flat track in Britain but I’m disenchanted' - owner blasts the state of British racing

