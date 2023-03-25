Introducing Punter v the Pro, our new tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 12-7 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Clive Bartley

Occupation: Retired local government officer and company director, but I now keep busy as the registered manager for Le Soleil Racing.

Flat or jumps? Jumps – this year was my 50th Cheltenham, although I've missed a couple.

Favourite horse: Crisp, the runner-up in the 1973 Grand National. He was a classy horse and a fantastic jumper. History will show he faced an impossible task giving Red Rum something like 24lb.

Favourite course: We have an interest in a couple of horses with Gary Hanmer at Tattenhall and our local tracks at Chester and Bangor offer owners a wonderful experience.

Biggest win: Back in 2005-6 I had a small share in a horse called Lady Lily, who won four times for Sir Henry Cecil. We were on the gallops one morning and Sir Henry took a call from Peter Chapple Hyam to say that Frankie had just jumped off "his first Derby winner". Sir Henry said he knew a bit about this horse and that we should get on as much as we could! Over the next few hours in small amounts I managed to get £1,000 on at an average of 40-1. By Christmas, the horse was odds-on to win the Derby and I laid it for £7,000 at even-money. The horse was called Authorized.

Unluckiest loser: A couple of years ago I was playing the ITV7 for £300,000 at Cheltenham. With six in the bag, my seventh pick led by two lengths over the last only to get done on the line – ouch!

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Clive:

Looked good twice at Sandown over this sort of trip and I think he is still improving.

Inneston 13:30 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

Progressive hurdler who produced yet another career-best when second at Sandown last time and can take another step in the right direction.

Inneston 13:30 Newbury View Racecard

Clive:

In a very tight handicap in which a number are claiming, I'm going for a bit of an outsider who I think is reasonably well handicapped and is running off a very low weight.

Hungry Tiger 13:50 Kelso View Racecard

Graeme:

Course-and-distance winner who is 3lb lower than when last successful here and is fancied to cash in.

The Navigator 13:50 Kelso View Racecard

Clive:

I was interested in The Big Bite before he was declared a non-runner, but will rely on Espoir De Guye in his absence. He might have just needed his first run for Paul Nicholls last time.

Espoir De Guye 14:05 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

Fancied to build on his stable debut and first run after wind surgery at this track last time. He was fifth behind The Big Bite there but can improve on that.

Espoir De Guye 14:05 Newbury View Racecard

Clive:

Jet Legs is chosen to power home off a low mark. He has improved markedly for a step up in trip and the extra two furlongs should be no problem.

Jet Legs 14:25 Kelso View Racecard

Graeme:

Still lightly raced over hurdles and his latest poor run in a stronger race can be ignored. Has plenty more to give and can bounce back.

Inis Oirr 14:25 Kelso View Racecard

Clive:

Ilovethenightlife has beaten several of today's rivals and of course they are all better off at the weights, but in another very trappy race I think she will be hard to beat again.

Ilovethenightlife 14:40 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

Back to her best when winning at Huntingdon last time and open to more progress now tried in cheekpieces.

Blue Beach 14:40 Newbury View Racecard

Clive:

My friends will confirm that I rarely bet on a Saturday as these races are so competitive and this one is no exception, but I'm hoping that she will relish the return to a mares-only affair and make the long journey for the connections worthwhile.

Bonttay 15:00 Kelso View Racecard

Graeme:

Classy in bumpers and is progressing well over hurdles. There should be more to come now she is tried in cheekpieces.

Bonttay 15:00 Kelso View Racecard

