Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury



2.05 Newbury

The nine-year-old has wide-margin wins to his name on soft and heavy ground, so certainly won't mind what the weather does, and he's attractively priced on what he was showing this time last year.

Second to Il Ridoto when that one was rated just 131 at last season's Coral Gold Cup meeting, Numitor improved in the spring with a 20-length success at Doncaster and a close second at Haydock (subsequent winners in third and fourth), but seemed to have lost his form when returned in the autumn.

However, he ran a much better race following a wind operation when third to Galahad Quest at Warwick last month on ground that would have been too lively.

That run represented by some way his best ever performance on good ground, but he was still dropped 2lb for it, which makes him 7lb lower than when he ended last season after just three runs. Numitor has been out of the first three just twice in 12 chase outings and makes plenty of appeal each-way.

