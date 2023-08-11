The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Midnight Mile (3.00 Haydock)

Displayed significant promise as juvenile, following up her Doncaster debut win with a Group 3 success at Newmarket prior to finishing fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf. That Richard Fahey's daughter of No Nay Never managed to land a Group race on just her second start and was only a head away from placing in Grade 1-compnay at Keeneland on her third start, indicates her high level of ability. Midnight Mile continued that form into 2023 when fourth behind Oaks heroine Soul Sister in the Musidora on her reappearance. Midnight Mile clearly failed to stay the 1m4f trip in the Ribblesdale but bounced back from that Royal Ascot flop to land a York Listed event over 1m2½f last time. She tackles the same trip here and receives 11lb from all six of her rivals. Unsurprisingly, given the weight allowance, three-year-olds have won this Group 3 event four times in the last eight years and Midnight Mile could enhance that record.

Breege (4.10 Haydock)

John Quinn's filly has been exceptionally unlucky not to add to her debut success at Wetherby in seven starts since. Breege was placed a couple of times at Group 3 level during her juvenile campaign, which ended with a respectable Group 1 fifth at Longchamp on Arc day. Breege was seventh in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her reappearance and, as you would expect for a Classic, the form has worked out well since. Subsequent Belmont Oaks winner Aspen Grove was three and three-quarters of a length behind Breege in last of the ten runners, while Tahiyra followed up her success at the Curragh in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Breege was an excellent second in the Sandringham on her handicap debut, with five of the horses she beat at the royal meeting winning since. Those include Magical Sunset, who was favoured more by the soft ground at Glorious Goodwood when reversing the form with Breege in the Group 3 Oak Tree last time. Dropped in grade on a sounder surface, Breege can go one better and record her first win of 2023.

Washington Heights (4.30 Ascot)

Washington Heights had the impossible task of trying to beat Shaquille, when only getting 6lb from the subsequent Commonwealth Cup and July Cup scorer, on his first handicap start over 6f. Since finishing second to that rival, who is now rated 26lb higher, at Newmarket in May, Washington Heights has bumped into another progressive performer. Kevin Ryan's sprinter has form figures of 224 in big-field handicaps which have all been won by Quinault, who completed a six-timer at Newmarket on their latest clash. Washington Heights was more than four lengths behind his old rival on that occasion but still ran an excellent race to finish fourth, demonstrated by the fifth, Executive Decision, winning both of her races since including a Racing League handicap since. The sixth, Tough Enough, also has won his sole start since while Mill Stream landed a Listed race at Deauville after finishing second in that July course handicap. Regular rider Connor Planas misses out on Quinault this time due to the rules of the Shergar Cup and his 5lb claim has undoubtedly been critical in extending his mount's winning sequence. Washington Heights is now 13lb better off than when beaten a head by Quinault at York in June and can capitalise.

