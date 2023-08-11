Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Today's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Washington Heights (4.30 Ascot)

Is 13lb better off at the weights with Quinault than when beaten a head by that rival at York in June and can reverse the form with Hollie Doyle aboard for the first time.

Charlie Huggins

Washington Heights 16:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Handicappers' nap

Poet Master (2.25 Haydock)

Unbeaten in two starts, this Karl Burke-trained three-year-old impressed on his wide-margin novice win here last month and looks nicely treated for this handicap debut.

Paul Curtis

Poet Master 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Intrinsic Bond (1.35 Ascot)

Turned in a career-best effort over course and distance on his first run for Michael Wigham and can follow up from an 8lb higher mark.

Richard Young

Intrinsic Bond 13:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Matthew Chadwick Tnr: Michael Wigham

Speed figures

The Very Man (2.10 Ascot)

Bumped into a Galway specialist when peaking on the clock 12 days ago and compensation could be in the offing for this dual-purpose nine-year-old.

Dave Edwards

The Very Man 14:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Newmarket nap

Parker's Piece (2.30 Newmarket)

Ran well from an outside draw to be third at Chelmsford last time and has since moved well on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Parker's Piece 14:30 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Urban Sprawl (4.15 Newmarket)

Has had a fine season, winning at Goodwood in May before finishing third in the Britannia at Royal Ascot. Fresh from a break, he should go well in this.

Rob Sutton

Urban Sprawl 16:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Johnston

