Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt nap

Washington Heights (4.30 Ascot)

Is 13lb better off at the weights with Quinault than when beaten a head by that rival at York in June and can reverse the form with Hollie Doyle aboard for the first time.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Washington Heights16:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Handicappers' nap

Poet Master (2.25 Haydock)

Unbeaten in two starts, this Karl Burke-trained three-year-old impressed on his wide-margin novice win here last month and looks nicely treated for this handicap debut.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Poet Master14:25 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Intrinsic Bond (1.35 Ascot)

Turned in a career-best effort over course and distance on his first run for Michael Wigham and can follow up from an 8lb higher mark.
Richard Young

Silk
Intrinsic Bond13:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Matthew Chadwick Tnr: Michael Wigham

Speed figures

The Very Man (2.10 Ascot)

Bumped into a Galway specialist when peaking on the clock 12 days ago and compensation could be in the offing for this dual-purpose nine-year-old.
Dave Edwards

Silk
The Very Man14:10 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Newmarket nap

Parker's Piece (2.30 Newmarket)

Ran well from an outside draw to be third at Chelmsford last time and has since moved well on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Parker's Piece14:30 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Urban Sprawl (4.15 Newmarket)

Has had a fine season, winning at Goodwood in May before finishing third in the Britannia at Royal Ascot. Fresh from a break, he should go well in this.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Urban Sprawl16:15 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read more . . .

'He's a big price if able to return to his best' - Paul Kealy with six Shergar Cup selections 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday afternoon  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 11 August 2023Last updated 18:41, 11 August 2023
