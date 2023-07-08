Punter v the Pro picks: Graeme Rodway won a classic last weekend, can he follow up?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 22-11 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Adam Burns.

Occupation: Stage and production manager.

Jumps or flat: I enjoy the speed of the flat, but it is the jumps for me. My teenage son first saw Flat horses run at Sandown as a toddler and was bored rigid until they came thundering past. He then demanded “more horses, more horses,” - he had to wait another 30 minutes.

Favourite horse: Docklands Express. A small horse with a great heart. He was an unlucky second in a King George, third by a length in the Cheltenham Gold Cup (and sixth twice), fourth in the Grand National, won the Martell cup twice as well as two Racing Post chases. He was a beautiful jumper who never quit and was so versatile.

Favourite course: When I was still up north it was Chester but having been in London for more than 20 years it is Sandown. I think the railway fences are one of the toughest obstacles in jump racing. It just needs the grandstand updated and it will be perfect.

Biggest win: More than £3,000 from a 10p e/w Lucky 63 when I was at university - it paid the rent for the year and a lot more. They just kept coming in. Only the last let me down, with a close third.

Unluckiest loser: Well, we all had Annie Power, didn’t we? But we used to go to Doncaster a lot and for me it was Cotai Glory in the 5f sprint on the 2014 St Leger weekend. Two lengths clear and on my way to collect and he goes and ships the jockey out of the side door.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

1.50 Sandown

Adam: Raasel

Course-and-distance form is always a plus at Sandown. He won this last year, is versatile ground wise and is carrying the same weight with a similar draw. Can be ridden up with the pace or come home late - due one.

Raasel 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Graeme: Tiber Flow

Won well at Newcastle last week and might be even better over this shorter trip, provided the gaps open up on the inside.

Tiber Flow 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.05 Haydock

Adam: Pledgeofallegiance

Two from two on turf going left-handed at 1m6f. An improving versatile type and Luke Morris won on him at Redcar.

Pledgeofallegiance 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Graeme: Pledgeofallegiance

Comes here on a hat-trick and pulled a long way clear with the runner-up when winning at Doncaster last time. Has more to come.

Maysong 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb) Tnr: Alice Haynes

2.25 Sandown

Adam: Maysong

Doesn't have the greatest strike-rate but is largely consistent. Form at a mile here reads 211. Versatile ground wise, stays well and apprentice Tommie Jakes takes handy weight off.

Al Aasy 13:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Indemnify

Cost £125,000 having won over course and distance last time and joins Alice Haynes, who has a good record at Sandown. Can go in again.

Indemnify 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

2.40 Haydock

Adam: Sea Silk Road

Hardest pick of the day, it's a wide open race. Course-and-distance winner last time out, she was bumped and unsettled the time before, so that run can be ignored. She has won on good ground and is a consistent sort.

Sea Silk Road 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Mimikyu

John Gosden has won this race nine times and Mimikyu looks sure to improve with a run under her belt, having come close on her seasonal return at York.

Mimikyu 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 Sandown

Adam: Back See Daa

She needs to improve again, but there is no reason why she won’t in an open renewal. Hung a bit right last time, so should be fine going right-handed with a turn.

Back See Daa 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: K R Burke

Graeme: Back Sea Daa

Improved to break her duck when upped to a mile at Newbury last time and is open to more progress. She can go in again.

Back See Daa 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: K R Burke

3.15 Haydock

Adam: Cumulonimbus

Course-and-distance winner who is on a three-timer and is two from two at Haydock. Likes to make all, but is not reliant on it and is running consistently well. My nap of the day.

Cumulonimbus 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Graeme: Maksud

Ran better than his position when 12th in a hot handicap at Royal Ascot last time and should land a big one this season. This might be it.

Maksud 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Hughie Morrison

