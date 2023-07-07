Paddington v Emily Upjohn: O'Brien and Gosden on their stars as generations clash in 'elite' Coral-Eclipse

Success for Paddington would be yet another landmark achievement for Aidan O'Brien as it would make him the most successful Eclipse trainer in history.

He celebrated his 100th Classic winner last weekend after Auguste Rodin's victory in the Irish Derby, but the trainer has never been one to rest on his laurels, while the big-race calendar probably would not allow it either.

In Paddington, the Ballydoyle ace has a colt who won a handicap at Naas in March but could go on to be one of the stars of the season.

Since then, he won a Listed race the Curragh before returning to the track to bag the Irish 2,000 Guineas, which he followed by obliging in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Four of O'Brien's previous Eclipse winners were three-year-olds, like Paddington, who receives weight from his three rivals as a result.

O'Brien said: "Everything has gone well with Paddington since Ascot. He has not done much but everything has been good. There was always a chance that he would run. Obviously, we were trying to give him as much time as we could.

“He is nice, fresh and well. Everyone who is involved with riding him and looking after him is very happy. The original plan was to go to Goodwood but he came out of Ascot so fresh and well we thought we could take in Sandown along the way."

Regarding stamina, O'Brien went on: "John [Magnier, part-owner] always thought that a mile and a quarter would be well within the horse’s compass pedigree-wise and Ryan [Moore] was always very happy to step up in trip too, as was Seamus [Heffernan] who rides him out every day. So everybody is in agreement.

“It is going to be interesting and we are also taking on older horses for the first time, so we’ll see. On pedigree you would think that he would get the trip. Being out of a Montjeu mare means there is plenty of stamina on his dam’s side."

'Paddington has the advantage' – Gosden

If Paddington has questions to answer over his stamina, Emily Upjohn might face doubts about the gears she possesses, although connections seem confident her powerful turn of foot will be effective over shorter distances.

Running over 1m4f has been her thing in the last year or so and two top-flight wins in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and Coronation Cup have been over that distance.

However, Emily Upjohn was an easy winner of a course-and-distance novice last season, while she also captured York's Musidora Stakes over 1m2½f.

She is trained by John Gosden and his son Thady, who said: "She quickened up very well to win the Coronation Cup on her first start back this season. She's dropping back in trip in what is a small but elite field and goes there in good shape. Obviously, it's frustrating Frankie [Dettori] won't able to keep the partnership together, but William [Buick] rode her work on the July course last Saturday morning and was very pleased with her."

Emily Upjohn runs in the colours of the Lloyd Webbers, Tactful Finance and Stuart Roden, and is aiming to give the stable its fifth Eclipse triumph.

"As with the King George, it's important that three-year-olds run in the Eclipse and that the generations meet," John Gosden said. "I always remember Lester Piggott telling me once about the Eclipse that the three-year-olds have the advantage at the weights in the race."

Dubai Honour 'doesn't have much to find'

Mukhadram was an unheralded Eclipse winner who defied some seemingly sexier opposition and William Haggas is hoping Dubai Honour can do the same.

That win for Mukhadram in 2014 was Haggas's sole Eclipse victory, but he fields a classy and dependable inmate who this spring secured Group 1s in Australia.

Tom Marquand celebrating on Dubai Honour Credit: Jeremy Ng / Getty Images

The consistent gelding, last seen finishing a fine third at Sha Tin, is effective on slower ground and will be ridden by Tom Marquand, who said: "I've not sat on him at all since Hong Kong, but I saw him the other day and he looks great, and I know they are happy with him.

"He had a fantastic time in Australia. He got his maiden Group 1 on the board, then his second one in quick succession. He had to beat some good horses in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He then went to Hong Kong and he ran a very respectable race on ground that was probably just too sharp."

Marquand, unsurprisingly, is respectful of those he is set to take on, adding: "Emily Upjohn was fantastic at Epsom in the Coronation Cup and she has an electric turn of foot, while Paddington gets so much weight from us and he looks very good.

"But Dubai Honour doesn’t have as much to find as it might initially look, and he would be a horse that would be well capable of finding any flaws in any of their armour."

Haggas added: "He's been a great horse for us and he's fine. It would help if there was cut in the ground and the front two look very hard to beat."

Outsider not dismissed under Spencer

West Wind Blows is the outsider of the field, but is ridden by Jamie Spencer, who struck at Group 1 level at Royal Ascot in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on 80-1 shot Khaadem.

A useful three-year-old in 2022, he won a Longchamp Group 3 last month before a second to Pyledriver in the Hardwicke at the royal meeting.

That was arguably a career-best effort from the gelding, whose rider followed up his top-tier triumph last weekend by steering Via Sistina to victory in the Pretty Polly Stakes.

West Wind Blows: Royal Ascot outing was a smart effort Credit: Andrew Parker/Grossick Photography

Ed Crisford, who trains West Wind Blows with his father Simon, said: "I don't think he will look out of place. It is a championship race and there are some of the best horses in training in it, but funny things can happen in these small-field races.

"It is going to be a challenging test, but the horse is in great order and he deserves to take his chance.

"Jamie Spencer will ride him and they are a very good match. Jamie understands the horse and believes in the horse. He understands how to be with him as he can be a bit of a quirky horse in his demeanour. He has ridden him in work a few times, which helps.

"Jamie is doing very well at the moment but he is one of the best jockeys around. He is a very experienced rider and he is always good to have on board your horses."

A gelding operation has helped the son of Teofilo, who races for Abdulla Al Mansoori.

"He is channelling his energy much better, which is helping him stay," added Crisford. "Now it is just a case of climbing the ladder. It does come soon enough after Ascot, but he has bounced out of Ascot and come out of it very well.

"We thought he was in great order, so we would take our chance. It's a small field, which helps, while the mile and a quarter at Sandown should suit him very well.

"Hopefully, he will keep improving and be a fun horse to have around. If he can run a good race we will be happy."

