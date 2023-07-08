ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday

1.50 Sandown

Coral Charge (Group 3), 5f

Karl Burke is doubly represented as he saddles leading fancy and Prix Sigy hero Marshman, and course-and-distance winner Lady Hamana. Last-time-out scorers Equality, Tiber Flow and Makarova are also ones to consider. Annaf is another to note after outrunning his 50-1 odds when third in the King’s Stand at the royal meeting.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Equality

Readily defied top weight in Windsor handicap last month, producing a smart RPR

Equality 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

2.05 Haydock

bet365 Handicap, 1m6f

William Haggas has won this race twice in the past three years and holds leading claims with Lordship, who attempts to land a hat-trick. The Tom Clover-trained Rogue Sea has won two of his three starts and has a chance, and Pledgeofallegiance is another chasing a third successive win.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Pledgeofallegiance

Made all and galloped on very stoutly when winning his two handicaps at about 1m6f

Pledgeofallegiance 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

2.25 Sandown

Coral Challenge (handicap), 1m

Indemnify makes his first start for Alice Haynes and sits at the head of the market after winning over course and distance for Roger Varian in May. Perotto, who is trained by Varian, was sent off as favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but could finish only tenth, while Sceptic and Dutch Decoy bring some consistent form into the race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Indemnify

C&D winner on final run for Roger Varian; sold for £125,000 since; open to more progress

Indemnify 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

2.40 Haydock

bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Group 2), 1m4f

Mimikyu makes only her second start of the season after running River Of Stars close in the Bronte Cup at York in May. Sea Silk Road won the Lester Piggott Stakes over course and distance last time out and has to be considered, as does Peripatetic, who scored in a Listed race at Goodwood last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Aristia

Strong form in 1m2f Group 1s last season; could be a major player if seeing out the trip

Aristia 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.00 Sandown Coral Distaff (Listed), 1m

The Hugo Palmer-trained Stenton Glider finished 13th of 20 in the 1,000 Guineas, but has shown her class by winning once and placing twice in her three other career starts. The Amo Racing-owned Magical Sunset won three times as a two-year-old and is well fancied and Back See Daa is in form for trainer Karl Burke.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Stenton Glider

2nd in Group 3 Fred Darling at Newbury (7f, soft) and German Guineas (1m, good to firm)

Stenton Glider 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Hugo Palmer

3.15 Haydock

bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap, 1m4f

La Yakel, a two-time winner last season, returns following a 274-day layoff to sit at the top of the betting. Cumulonimbus bids for a third straight success for Charlie Fellowes, the Hughie Morrison-trained Maksud has come in for support and Sheer Rocks also attempts to back up two previous victories.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Onesmoothoperator

Solid runs in defeat the last twice and can build on those when getting stronger gallop

Onesmoothoperator 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

3.40 Sandown

Coral-Eclipse (Group 1), 1m2f

Only four go to post for the feature, with Coronation Cup heroine Emily Upjohn and St James’s Palace scorer Paddington the two who are being supported. Both have proved themselves at Group 1 level but the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt is unexposed at this ten furlongs, while Emily Upjohn is a course-and-distance winner. Dubai Honour has won at the top level before, so should not be overlooked, and West Wind Blows brings solid form to the table.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Emily Upjohn

Very classy filly who is one of the two big contenders lined up for an engrossing showdown

Emily Upjohn 15:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 SANDOWN: EQUALITY

Race 2, 2.05 HAYDOCK: PLEDGEOFALLEGIANCE

Race 3, 2.25 SANDOWN: INDEMNIFY

Race 4, 2.40 HAYDOCK: ARISTIA

Race 5, 3.00 SANDOWN: STENTON GLIDER

Race 6, 3.15 HAYDOCK: ONESMOOTHOPERATOR

Race 7, 3.40 SANDOWN: EMILY UPJOHN

Saturday previews:

1.50 Sandown: 'A stiff five furlongs could suit him best' - insight and analysis as speedsters prepare for Coral Charge

2.25 Sandown: 'He's on a mark he can win off' - trainer quotes and analysis for ultra-competitive handicap

2.40 Haydock: Can Mimikyu make it ten Lancashire Oaks wins for the Gosden team?

3.00 Sandown: 'She has a rock-solid chance' - smart fillies clash in Coral Distaff

3.15 Haydock: 'He's been crying out for the trip and everything should be perfect' - which trainer is bullish about his chances?

3.55 Saint-Cloud: 'It's a lovely opportunity for him' - Westover bids for second Group 1 win in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.