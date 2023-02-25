Introducing Punter v the Pro, our new tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in , our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 10-6 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Jonathan Verity

Occupation: School Business Manager

Flat or jumps? Jumps

Favourite horse: Bristol De Mai

Favourite course: Newbury

Biggest win: One for Arthur (2017 Grand National)

Unluckiest loser: Santini (second to Al Boum Photo, 2020 Gold Cup)

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Jonathan:

The all-weather is racing's equivalent of roulette for me! I have no luck with it. I'm going for Alligator Alley, who has decent form over the distance. While this is a step up in class, he is still relatively unexposed and will give a good account.

Graeme:

In the form of her life and has a good chance to land a first Listed success and complete a four-timer over this 5f trip.

Jonathan:

Scriptwriter should have too much for these. He's versatile going-wise and Paddy Brennan should canter this one home.

Graeme:

In-form stable won this last year with Knight Salute and Scriptwriter is a similarly tough and genuine juvenile going forward at the right time.

Jonathan:

Ideally it needs to rain to soften the going, but she has good chase form over distance and has won at Kempton before.

Graeme:

Beat subsequent Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque at the course in December and can bounce back from a defeat at Doncaster now stepped up in trip.

Jonathan:

This race is in danger of being too romantic! Frodon has claims but surely not?! I'm going to gamble with Our Power, who is versatile in terms of the ground and has won in similar company.

Graeme:

Ran one of his best races at this track last season when landing a novice handicap chase on Boxing Day and back to form at Leicester last time. The step up to 3m might bring some more improvement.

Jonathan:

I love a marathon slog and always feel that horses need to have experience over this kind of distance. So I'm going to throw caution to the wind and go for Mighty Thunder to roll back the years!

Graeme:

Well backed to win a hot-looking race at this course last time but could never get into it from the rear. Lightly raced and has more to offer upped in trip.

Jonathan:

I love taking on a favourite and I think Rubaud could be the one to do it. Put a line through his last race as he ran too freely. He has form over distance, albeit in lower class company, but the booking of Harry Cobden raises optimism.

Graeme:

Looked good when winning easily at Plumpton and Huntingdon on his last two starts and can continue his progress here.

