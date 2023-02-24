The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

(12.47 Chepstow)

Fontwell bumper winner who has a habit of bumping into one, with form figures of 322 over hurdles. The Olly Murphy-trained six-year-old’s most eyecatching effort came on his penultimate start, when he was second to the now 133-rated Givega at Fontwell on Boxing Day. Although a beaten favourite over 2m at Uttoxeter last time, Rambo T kept on to the line suggesting that this step up in trip to 2m3½f should suit. Sean Bowen takes over from Will Kennedy in the saddle and he should be able to help the gelding get off the mark over hurdles as he takes on less experienced rivals.

(2.25 Kempton)

Has excelled over fences this season, beating subsequent Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at this track in December. That Grade 2 success came after he had finished second at Sandown behind Jonbon in a Grade 1 and landed a valuable handicap at Ascot. Harry’s Fry’s eight-year-old was beaten when sent off the odds-on favourite at Doncaster last month, where he was outpaced by Tommy’s Oscar. The winner ran in a Champion Hurdle last season so perhaps this step up in trip will be more to Boothill’s liking as he returns to a right-handed track.

(2.53 Newcastle)

Second to subsequent winner Sole Solution in a Bangor bumper on his rules debut for Donald McCain and has not been disgraced when placed in decent sized fields on his first two starts over hurdles. Blue Fin was third over this track and trip on Boxing Day before filling the same position at Catterick last time. Both of the winners of those events, Cruz Control and Supreme Gift, went on to contest Grade 2s on their next starts so the form was clearly above average. McCain may have found a good opportunity for his six-year-old to make it third time lucky in a slightly weaker race here.

