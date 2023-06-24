World's best racehorse Equinox 'showing more power' before first race since dazzling Dubai win on Sunday

Equinox , the world's top-rated horse, will make his first start since his show-stopping Dubai victory at Hanshin on Sunday in the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen (7.40am ).

The Japanese superstar is showing more "power" in his home work according to trainer Tetsuya Kimura as he seeks a fourth consecutive top-level victory and qualification for the Breeders' Cup Turf – a potential target later in the season.

His winning sequence includes success in the Tenno Sho at Tokyo in October and the Arima Kinen at Nakayama two months later before he thrashed a classy field in the Dubai Sheema Classic, which included Irish Derby hero Westover and Wednesday's runaway Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf.

That three-and-a-half length victory at Meydan in March established Equinox as the best in the world according to the Longines World's Best Racehorse standings, rated 4lb better than the next best Golden Sixty and Lucky Sweynesse.

Runners for the Takarazuka Kinen are decided by a public vote and Equinox was an overwhelming favourite with racing fans. He is a 1-6 chance with British bookmakers to strike on Sunday.

"He’s been running well when pressured in training," the trainer said. "The jockey [Christophe Lemaire] has been working him and the horse looks good going into the race. He was in good condition for last year’s Arima Kinen, and he’s about the same as that now.

"It did take him some time to recover from his trip to Dubai. As he develops though, he’s showing a lot more power, and that should help him prove himself here."

Lemaire, who has ridden him to all his Group 1 wins, added: "He’s in good condition, and at Ritto [training centre] he’s been relaxed when going onto the track. Mentally he’s calm too. His reactions are good, and I hope to get a position somewhere in midfield during the race and take things from there. His footwork and balance are good, so even if it’s wet, I don’t think it’s a problem."

Justin Palace is likely to be his main rival. He was an impressive winner of the Tenno Sho at the newly reopened Kyoto track in April and has won at the course in the Hanshin Daishoten in March.

Trainer Haruki Sugiyama said: "His responses and times have been good in training, and he looks better than I had imagined. It seems like he’s developed more even since his last race and he’s well-balanced now, so I hope he can show even more this time."

