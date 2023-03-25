Spectacular Equinox surges to Arc favouritism after Dubai demolition in Sheema Classic

The best in the world? You better believe it after Japanese star Equinox put up a jaw-dropping performance to blow his Dubai Sheema Classic rivals away from the front.

Already a champion in Japan, where he was crowned horse of the year, Equinox lowered the mile-and-a-half turf track record at Meydan by a second as he delivered a mighty effort on the global stage under Christophe Lemaire.

Trained by Tetsuya Kimura, Equinox had been hailed as potentially the best turf horse in the world after defeating Panthalassa in the Tenno Sho and scoring comfortably in the Arima Kinen in Japan and he looked every inch the world's best on his first start on foreign soil.

As good as Lemaire is in the saddle, he looked nothing more than a passenger as Equinox took command of the race from the off.

One by one his rivals started to wilt but Equinox was in cruise control, with Lemaire keeping both hands firmly on the reins as he free-wheeled to a mesmerising win from Irish Derby winner Westover in second.

Victory opened up a world of possibility for Equinox, with Paddy Power going 6-1 (from 12) about him becoming the horse who finally delivers Japan a first success in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October.

"I've never seen such a strong horse and I'm surprised as well," Kimura told Racing TV. "He was brilliant from the moment he came into my yard as a two-year-old.

"I didn't think about tactics today, my concern was letting my horse run in the best condition."

Masashi Yonemoto of winning owners Silk Racing seemed keen on further challenges abroad for Equinox, although like his trainer was non-committal on what might be next for their superstar. Frighteningly for the horse's potential rivals across the globe, Lemaire felt the best was still to come.

"He's a fantastic horse, getting better and better, race after race," said the winning rider. "Today he was a little bit fresh and keen. I rode the best horse and made the pace and I'm very happy for all the connections.

"Race after race he's going up in my rankings. Today was a great performance against these kind of horses at this level."

Credit where it is due to Westover, who may have been beaten three and a half lengths by the winner but bounced back from defeats in the King George at Ascot and the Arc in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Trainer Ralph Beckett said: "It hasn’t been easy this week, he did two laps of the training track on Tuesday when he was only meant to do one. Although he’s keen you have to leave him alone. He’s been beaten by a very good horse, to finish second to him is fantastic. I wouldn’t rule out dropping back to ten furlongs for an Eclipse or a Tattersalls Gold Cup.”



