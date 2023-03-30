Christophe Lemaire: 'Equinox has the same qualities as Frankel and Treve'

Christophe Lemaire, the only jockey to ride Saturday's runaway Dubai Sheema Classic winner Equinox in a race, said yesterday that the reaction to the colt's demolition of high-class opposition at Meydan had been overwhelming.



The jockey said: "I’m delighted because the victory of Equinox has really had a big impact in the racing world. The real racing connoisseurs have all said they knew they were watching something truly exceptional – in his manner of victory, his beautiful, elegant physique and the ease with which he does everything.

"All the comments have drawn parallels with the qualities Equinox possesses and those of Peintre Celebre, Frankel, Treve, Deep Impact and my own heroine, Almond Eye."