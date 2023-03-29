Japanese superstar Equinox 'on another level' according to Baaeed's rider Jim Crowley

Baaeed's jockey Jim Crowley has said he now knows how his rivals felt chasing him home after doing the same behind Japanese superstar Equinox in Saturday's Dubai Sheema Classic.

The rider partnered the outstanding champion Baaeed – who has now been retired to stud – to four consecutive Group 1 successes during a blissful summer last year and believes Equinox is cut from a similar cloth after riding Mostahdaf to finish a seven-length fourth to the Japanese ace at Meydan.

"We knew going into the race he was a very good horse – I'd watched him run in Japan," Crowley said. "I sat close to him because I knew he was the one to beat. He went a nice even pace all the way and he broke the track record.