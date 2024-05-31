It's easy to take comfort in the familiar in the Derby - but this year's Epsom hero could come from an unusual source

The Derby is more prone than most to racing's Doppler effect. It is unique among the biggest races in that 90 per cent of the relevant information comes in the four weeks before. At that speed of approach, facts can get distorted in search of a coherent story.

This is the easiest explanation for why City Of Troy remains such an overwhelming talking point in the lead-up to this year's Classic. His Triple Crown dream, the only Flat story to permeate the jumps season, was pre-written as far as Epsom. He was 4-6 to win the 2,000 Guineas, after all. He ran deplorably but there was not enough time to edit the script.

I blame Auguste Rodin. He sets a precedent for an Aidan O'Brien-trained Guineas flop bouncing back at Epsom. After City Of Troy's defeat at Newmarket, he has been repurposed into a facsimile of last year's Derby winner.