It's easy to take comfort in the familiar in the Derby - but this year's Epsom hero could come from an unusual source
The Derby is more prone than most to racing's Doppler effect. It is unique among the biggest races in that 90 per cent of the relevant information comes in the four weeks before. At that speed of approach, facts can get distorted in search of a coherent story.
This is the easiest explanation for why City Of Troy remains such an overwhelming talking point in the lead-up to this year's Classic. His Triple Crown dream, the only Flat story to permeate the jumps season, was pre-written as far as Epsom. He was 4-6 to win the 2,000 Guineas, after all. He ran deplorably but there was not enough time to edit the script.
I blame Auguste Rodin. He sets a precedent for an Aidan O'Brien-trained Guineas flop bouncing back at Epsom. After City Of Troy's defeat at Newmarket, he has been repurposed into a facsimile of last year's Derby winner.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inPreviews
- Watch: Derby day preview and tipping show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Nobody knows what City Of Troy will do - and that's what makes this Derby so fascinating
- 3.45 Epsom: speedsters set to fly in fastest five furlongs of all, the Dash
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Betfred Derby according to our revolutionary racecard?
- 2.35 Epsom: can nine-year-old Regal Reality defy the odds and become the oldest winner of the Diomed Stakes?
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham betting offer: get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Borussia Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby festival Ladies Day betting offer: claim £40 in free bets from Ladbrokes for the Betfred Oaks and more
- Watch: Derby day preview and tipping show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Nobody knows what City Of Troy will do - and that's what makes this Derby so fascinating
- 3.45 Epsom: speedsters set to fly in fastest five furlongs of all, the Dash
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Betfred Derby according to our revolutionary racecard?
- 2.35 Epsom: can nine-year-old Regal Reality defy the odds and become the oldest winner of the Diomed Stakes?
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham betting offer: get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Borussia Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby festival Ladies Day betting offer: claim £40 in free bets from Ladbrokes for the Betfred Oaks and more