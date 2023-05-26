'He's in great nick' - strong British challenge as Charlie Hills and Tim Easterby target Group 2 Greenlands

The Group 2 Greenlands Stakes has attracted its fair share of participants from Britain recently, and it has proved a fruitful trip over for most.

Hugo Palmer, Richard Fahey and Mick Channon have landed the contest in three of the last seven years and it looks a distinct possibility that it could be plundered once more, as two strong contenders have travelled over from the Tim Easterby and Charlie Hills stables.

The Easterby-trained Art Power will be familiar with the journey to the Curragh given he has won twice from as many starts at the track. He is a dual Group 3 winner here after landing the Renaissance Stakes in the last two seasons in explosive fashion and was last seen finishing eighth in a Group 2 at York after nearly five months off.

He can be expected to be much sharper here and will be the one they all have to peg back inside the last furlong.

Garrus arrives here in rude health, having landed the third Group 3 of his career at Newmarket last month. The grey possesses a strong turn of foot, which was on full display on his last start when he was able to produce a thundering run, despite the slow early fractions in the Abernant Stakes.

He will relish the quick ground and it is not hard to envisage the speedy seven-year-old going close.

Michael O'Callaghan saddles Twilight Jet, who has found Group 1 company too hot on his last two starts but prior to that was a brilliant winner of the Group 3 Lacken Stakes at Naas last May. He clearly goes well fresh, given that display came on last year's seasonal reappearance, and has definite claims if he can produce something similar.

Moss Tucker has been in fine form of late, landing Listed honours when defeating Tenebrism in the Woodlands Stakes at Naas before a commendable runner-up effort behind Ladies Church last weekend. He was impressive when defeating the reopposing Big Gossey at this track last October and rates as a solid proposition given he handles all types of ground.

Coachello finished behind Moss Tucker at Naas but has some smart efforts to his name, particularly at Meydan in January. Ano Syra won a premier handicap here last June off a mark of 91 for John Feane, while My Eyes Adore You should appreciate the faster ground here after finishing down the field on soft at Cork last time.

What they say

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Art Power

He's unbeaten in three starts in Ireland. It was encouraging to see his old zip back at York on his first start since being gelded over the winter. He needed that run and blew up after showing lots of speed. He should have a good chance.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Garrus

He’s in great nick and this looks a good spot for him. The track will suit.

Charlie Hills: trainer of Garrus Credit: Edward Whitaker

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of Twilight Jet

He's in great order. It looks a competitive race but I think he'll be there or thereabouts. He's had a smooth prep for this, so fingers crossed he can do what he's showing us at home.

Ken Condon, trainer of Moss Tucker

He looks to be improving and ran well at Naas last time. He seems to have come out it well and is a good, honest, tough horse so hopefully he can run his race again.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of My Eyes Adore You

She's in good form and has won over course and distance. It'd be great if she was placed.

