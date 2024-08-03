'The 40-1 on offer is a ridiculous price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Saturday's big races

What's the big story?

Almost unsolvable sudoku puzzles at Goodwood and Galway as the 28-runner Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35 ) over six furlongs and the 20-runner Listed 2m6½f handicap hurdle (2.30 ) headline the two summer festivals on either side of the Irish Sea.

If you happen to find the winner of both, and do a double on the pair, you are, in fact, a genius and should probably be lecturing computer science at Cambridge or something.

It has been a slog for punters all week, epitomised by a 200-1 shot winning the bumper at Ballybrit on Thursday evening. Not if they were still taking bets on the race now would I back him.

The bad news is that it doesn't get any easier on Saturday. Indeed, it gets harder. Good luck, you're going to need it.

So, who wins the Stewards' Cup (3.35) ?

Asking who wins the 2044 Cheltenham Gold Cup would be an easier question, but if any rain were to arrive the 40-1 about Aleezdancer would be a ridiculous price.

He's a better horse now than when fifth in the race last year and his draw is much kinder too. Mostabshir looks a big price at around 20-1 as well.

What's the bet of the day?

Lion's Pride should be a much shorter price for the wide open Coral Glorious Stakes (1.50 ) that starts Goodwood's card and it's madness he's not.

He's the one with the most scope for improvement over this trip and we definitely haven't seen the best of him yet. Maybe he's just an all-weather specialist, but we haven't seen enough of him on grass to know if that's true and I think he can provide Kieran Shoemark with a much-needed tonic after another torrid week.

Lion's Pride 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

What's the lay of the day?

Caius Chorister in the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00 ). She's got 5lb to find with Free Wind on the figures and she looks a skimpy enough price over this shorter trip.

Anything else at Goodwood?

Intinso appears to be priced up solely on his Royal Ascot blowout and 20-1 is a big price about him bouncing back to form in the 1m6f handicap (2.25 ). If he relaxes early, he's got a cracking chance.

I like Qirat in the 7f handicap (4.10 ) and Rowayeh in the concluding 1m1f handicap (5.20 ) as well.

Give us one piece of punting advice for Saturday

If you have Job's patience and can wait until the 5f handicap (7.10 ) at Hamilton, back Classy Al .

This six-year-old would talk back to you. He's certainly got his own ideas about the game, but Paul Mulrennan is back on board and he's been the most successful psychiatrist in his career to date. Indeed, he's been on board for his last three wins.

It won't be an easy watch, but from what I saw at Musselburgh the other day, the quirky Classy Al is going to win again very soon and it will probably be here.

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join Jack Haynes from 10am on Saturday for live coverage, tips and insight on day five of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com .

