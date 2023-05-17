'We’ve booked Oisin Murphy and we are expecting a big run' - get the lowdown on the Westow

Punters beware. Three-year-old Listed races can be tricky at the best of times and this is particularly trappy.

For a start, each of the four runners with the highest Racing Post rating is making his reappearance.

That is understandable, as the programme for three-year-old 5f sprinters is not replete with opportunities. But the gap back to that quartet’s last juvenile appearance is a significant chunk of their short life. Development - or lack of it - in the interim can only be guessed at.

Nor is there any reason to be horribly scared about that best form. Listed winner Rocket Rodney appeared to plateau at a smart level last summer and the numerous two-year-old achievers in his family suggest he’s far from sure to progress again at three.

Walbank has not run since finishing just half a length behind him when third in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood and is another whose pedigree does not guarantee he’ll come on again this year.

So there is every chance a less-exposed contender could improve past them today and several likely candidates present themselves.

Steve Parkin, a York enthusiast who sponsors the Duke Of York Stakes, owned three of the last five winners of this race and it is likely to have been the spring target for his Pillow Talk, who won the Marygate Stakes at the meeting last season, and Silent Words, who travelled strongly through much of a novice at Hamilton and will be suited by this greater test of speed.

But do not underestimate Changeofmind. He looked still to be green when winning with plenty to spare at Catterick three weeks ago, on his first appearance since a similarly encouraging debut success at Chester ten months earlier, and has plenty more improvement in him.

Race analysis by David Carr

What they say

Declan Carroll, trainer of Changeofmind

His win at Catterick was no surprise as he’s a nice horse and that will have brought him on. He’s not short of boot so we expect the Knavesmire to suit him.

Peter Harper, racing manager to Al Mohamediya Racing, owners of Great State

It looks an open race with many of them rated in the 90s and we have an improving horse on our hands who is race fit. We’ve booked Oisin Murphy and are going there expecting a big run.

Aidan O'Brien: Hispanic's trainer Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Hispanic

He has plenty of speed and had a little set back so is just ready to start now. He will probably improve a lot for the run. He ran well on his final start last season at Doncaster in bad ground over six furlongs and we thought looking at him that day he wouldn't mind coming back in trip.

Karl Burke, trainer of Looking For Lynda and Pillow Talk

Looking For Lynda is slightly caught in between grades and there are no decent three-year-old handicaps I can run him in. He’s got a little bit to find on the book but he’s working very well and he’s fit. Pillow Talk won the Marygate at York last year and is working really nicely. She’s been ready to run for a while

George Scott, trainer of Rocket Rodney

He was a good two-year-old but you never know until they run if they have retained that ability but he’s given us every indication at home that he has. He has a nice plan mapped out and hopefully he can start off well at a track he’s run well at before.

Tom Clover, trainer of Rogue Spirit

He got balloted out of Chester last week so we’re going here but he’s been working very nicely this spring and is the type that goes well fresh.

Dave Loughnane, trainer of Walbank

He had a little bit of a setback after Goodwood last year but seems fine now and this looks a good starting point for him as he won well at the meeting last year and there is no substitute for course form. He’s a big horse now but should go close if near his best.

Joe Foley, racing manager to Clipper Logistics, owner of Silent Words

She was touched off by what looks a good colt at Hamilton on her first run back. We’re looking forward to running her in a race that has been lucky for us in the past.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.