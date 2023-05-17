'He was always giving positive vibes' - stellar field set for high-class Dante Stakes

Passenger will bid to emulate stablemate and last year's Derby hero Desert Crown in winning the Dante to earn his chance to tackle Epsom's undulations.

The son of Ulysses was supplemented for the Group 2 earlier in the week but has only been seen on a racecourse once, when making an impressive winning debut in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket last month.

Sir Michael Stoute and last year's winning jockey Richard Kingscote team up once again as the Newmarket handler attempts to become the outright winningmost trainer in the Dante with a record-breaking eighth success.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos Family, said: "I think he was needing a bit of time, but he was always giving positive vibes. He doesn't have much racecourse experience having only had the one race. We wanted to run last week at Chester but the ground was too soft for him there, hence supplementing him for the Dante.

Passenger: won the Wood Ditton on his debut Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Sir Michael, Ryan [Moore] and Richard Kingscote all say he's a good-ground horse so, from that point of view, Thursday should be ideal."

While Passenger faces a tough test on just his second career start, Cooper is hopeful the step up in trip to 1m2½f will aid his chances.

On trying a new distance, he added: "That's the impression the horse is giving the Freemason's Lodge team. The Dante will be a big step up, but it will be a good education and experience."

Appleby and Godolphin set for Flying bid

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin already have a strong contender for the Derby in joint-favourite Military Order and will attempt to continue their fine Classic trial form with Flying Honours.

After landing both Lingfield's Oaks and Derby trials last weekend, the powerful team rely on the son of Sea The Stars, who has not been seen since winning the Group 3 Zetland Stakes at Newmarket in October.

Flying Honours: won the Group 3 Zetland Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Flying Honours had been due to make his return in the cancelled bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown in April, but makes his belated comeback in a race Appleby hopes can unearth another leading Derby hope for Godolphin.

Appleby said: "Flying Honours was meant to run at Sandown last month, but the meeting was abandoned, so we took him for a racecourse gallop at Newmarket instead. We were very pleased with how that went and he goes into this in great order.

"We know that he gets this trip, having won the Zetland on his final two-year-old start, and feel that he has the scope to improve again as we step him up further. It looks like a competitive running of the Dante and whoever wins will be a leading player for the Derby."

What they say

James Ferguson, trainer of Canberra Legend

He won the Feilden in good style. He has ticked all the boxes since and we couldn’t be happier with him at home. We know it’s a massive step up in grade, and competition, but we can only do what we’ve done and fingers crossed we’re able to be competitive. It’s a very logical place to go and it tees us up nicely for the future.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Continuous

He won at the Curragh first time out and then won a Group 3 in France as a two-year-old. He just took a little bit of time to come to hand so he's just ready to start now. We always thought he would stay further than a mile, so hopefully the trip will suit.

Mike Prince, syndicate manager for Middleham Park Racing, owners of Dear My Friend

He's been ticking away nicely since the Burradon Stakes and has been building up to this. The form of his Deauville third as a juvenile is working out really well, with Victoria Road and Blue Rose Cen winning Group 1s since. He ran against Flying Honours in the Zetland last year, but we think he'll settle nicely and the step up in trip should help.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Epictetus

He won the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in very deep ground last time. He's come forward from that, which was his first start of the season, and is ready to go again in a competitive heat. He's versatile as regards track and trip.

Karl Burke, trainer of Liberty Lane

He’s a horse we think a lot of. He’s working really well and has come on for Newmarket. I’m kicking myself for running him there because it was a tough ask over a mile and a quarter into that headwind. We were beaten by a smart horse; I loved the way Ed’s horse [Waipiro] quickened up and ran through the line. While I’m not saying he’ll win, I think he’ll run a huge race.

Alastair Donald, racing manager for King Power Racing, owners of The Foxes

He needed the run at Newmarket. This has been the target for a long time and we're looking forward to stepping up in trip with him. He'll also be a better horse on quicker ground. He beat Flying Honours in the Royal Lodge when it was not entirely run to suit and I'm not sure why there is so much difference in the betting between them.

George Murphy, assistant to John Murphy, trainer of White Birch

He travelled over very well. He had a light canter on the track Wednesday morning and he seems in good shape, so we're very happy with him. Hopefully he can improve again from Leopardstown and he will have to as it looks a very hot race.

