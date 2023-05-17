Could Cruyff Turn be the first to go back to back in Hambleton since Navajo Chief in 2014?

It’s easy to get sucked into thinking this is a race that gets dominated by target trainers, but that hasn’t necessarily been the case. A good spread of yards have won it since Navajo Chief went back to back for Alan Jarvis in 2013 and 2014.

Tim Easterby has had a winner and a place from five runners in the last ten seasons and his Cruyff Turn bids to emulate Navajo Chief by following up last season’s win.

Cruyff Turn is racing off a mark 1lb lower than when successful last year, but that’s because he isn't in the same form. He has shown little since that last win and was beaten six and a half lengths further in this year’s Thirsk Hunt Cup than he was in that same race last year.

It’s possible he needed that run, his first since October, but a big step forward will be needed.

Sir Michael Stoute: runs Assessment in the Sky Bet Hambleton Handicap at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sir Michael Stoute isn’t a name that has been associated with this handicap in recent years, but he did win it in 1994 with Soviet Line, who went on to win the Lockinge in both of the following seasons. Stoute also saddled subsequent US Grade 2 scorer Funfair to win in 2003.

That bodes well for what we can expect from Assessment, who comes here after just four starts and two wins, including his sole run on turf in a Yarmouth novice 13 months ago.

He was gelded before his reappearance victory at Kempton, for which he was awarded a Racing Post Rating of 98, and that suggests he has a bit in hand off a BHA mark of 91.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What They Say

Michael Dods, trainer of Brunch and Northern Express

Brunch is in good form but the ground would be a question mark because I don't think we'd want to run him on anything quicker than good. I'll see what the ground is like. Northern Express will like the ground and he seems to do well at York over seven furlongs. There wasn't a seven-furlong race so we've gone in this. He's in good form and hopefully he'll run well.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Symbol Of Light

We're looking forward to making a start with him. Logically after 15 months off he's probably going to need the run but we're pleased with what we're seeing and we think he'll be a nice horse for the season ahead.

Katie Scott, trainer of Gweedore

He didn't go on that soft ground at Chester last week and they probably went a bit fast, which may have compounded how he ran. The conditions should suit tomorrow and he's in good order, though it's very competitive. Going back up to a mile shouldn't matter on the ground - when he won at the Ayr Gold Cup meeting it was really competitive and over a mile.

Eilean Dubh has to overcome a tricky draw under Clifford Lee Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Karl Burke, trainer of Eilean Dubh

He’s drawn wide, which isn’t ideal, but he’s very well. He got bogged down and our horses weren’t running particularly well at Lincoln time so I’d put a line through that. He loves the track and he should be able to get into a nice rhythm and hopefully he’ll run very well.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Assessment

We're very happy with him and he was impressive when he won at Kempton. It's not necessarily the normal thing for Pat Thompson to keep geldings in training but he's such a gorgeous horse and, being out of Clinical - who won the Princess Elizabeth Stakes - it's a family that's close to her heart. He's done really well over the winter and ran with promise last time. Sir Michael felt this was a nice stepping stone to bigger and better things.

Reporting by Scott Burton

