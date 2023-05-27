'We're looking forward to it' - 1,250,000gns purchase Jumbly makes debut for Joseph O'Brien

The Lanwades Stud Stakes is one of the very few Group races in Ireland that Joseph O'Brien has neither won as a jockey or a trainer but that may be about to change as he is responsible for three of the eight runners this year and they all look to have strong claims.

Perhaps the most intriguing of the three is Jumbly, the former Roger Charlton-trained daughter of Gleneagles who was bought for a whopping 1,250,000gns at the end of November and now runs in the colours of Doreen Tabor.

She certainly deserves every pound of her mark of 105 given she beat Oscula and Novemba on her final start of last season and it will be fascinating to follow her progress with O'Brien. She looks an out-and-out miler who is versatile with regard to going and it is worth noting she was only narrowly denied in the Fred Darling on her reappearance last year, so obviously goes well fresh.

Honey Girl was 0-8 up until belatedly winning her maiden at the end of March and she bolted up in the Athasi Stakes next time. Her mark has now soared to 107, but this is completely different ground to what she encountered the last twice.

Goldana also won a Group 3 race on her most recent start but her Gladness victory was on heavy ground, so she also has a question mark hanging over her with regard to conditions. That said, she won on good ground at Hannover last summer.

Jumbly (right): gets up on the line to beat Oscula in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Just Beautiful will relish this ground. Her best display for previous trainer Ivan Furtado came on good to firm ground when she landed the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster in 2021.

All three of her runs for Paddy Twomey have had soft in the going description, so we will finally find out what she is made of here. She could be dangerous and the stable won the race last year with Pearls Galore.

Insinuendo is officially the best horse in the race. She is rated 109 and returns to a mile, the trip she won the Park Express Stakes over. On this sort of ground, there is a suspicion she may want further but there is no denying her class.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Goldana, Honey Girl and Jumbly

Jumbly is having her first run for us and it's nice to get her started. It will be lovely ground and we're looking forward to getting to know more about her. Honey Girl has been really good so far this year at the Curragh. She should handle the extra furlong and has form on better ground, which is a positive. Goldana is in good shape too and she won at the Curragh last time. Better ground is a question mark but hopefully she will run well.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Just Beautiful

She's in good form and we're really looking forward to running her. It's the first time she will have her ground since she came to us. She wants it rattling quick and she's going to get something like that here.

Ken Condon, trainer of Spring Feeling

She was drawn in stall one the last time at Newmarket and raced on the far rail, which seemed a difficult position to be in. The race has worked out quite well in the last few weeks with the winner landing the Duke Of York, and she's open to plenty of improvement and is lightly raced. She's run well at the Curragh before and it would be nice to pick up some black type with her. She's useful and enjoys fast ground, so hopefully can run well.

