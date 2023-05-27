Can anything silence Drumroll as O'Brien goes in search of 17th Gallinule win?

Despite failing to hit the target for the last three years, Aidan O'Brien has won the Gallinule an incredible 16 times and he relies upon Drumroll in his attempt to enhance that record further.

The Navan maiden winner was pitched in at the deep end on his second start as he took on stablemate Paddington in the Listed Tetrarch Stakes over a mile this month.

Class and pace told towards the business end as Paddington stretched away to win by a length and a half, but Drumroll was best of the rest and finished a length and three-quarters ahead of Mister Mister. He shaped as though a step up to this sort of trip was exactly what he wanted.

The Deep Impact colt, who is a brother to Saxon Warrior, holds an entry in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. O'Brien won that race with Changingoftheguard last year and Drumroll would look an ideal candidate this time round.

Drumroll: full-brother to Saxon Warrior struck on debut at Navan Credit: Patrick McCann

Drumroll is not the highest-rated runner in the race, though. The 103-rated Pivotal Trigger was a very useful juvenile and finished a close-up third in the Group 3 Prix des Chenes at Longchamp in September.

Kingswood is a progressive colt for John O'Donoghue and won his maiden with authority at Cork. He should not be underestimated but has plenty on his plate in trying to silence Drumroll.

Similar comments apply to Young Ireland, Teutates and Save Your Love, although the last named Johnny Murtagh-trained gelding remains unexposed and could have more to offer over this sort of trip. The stable won this in 2021 with Earlswood as well.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Drumroll

He's going up in trip and we thought that shouldn't be a problem for him after his good run over a mile in the Tetrarch. He's been in good form since and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on as he's a nice colt.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Mister Mister

He ran really well last time in the Tetrarch. He steps up in trip which we think will suit and he'll like the good ground as well. We're hoping for another good run from him.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Pivotal Trigger

He was a very good juvenile and just took a bit of time to come to himself this season. We're looking forward to seeing what he can do at three.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Teutates

He works like a better horse than his mark, so we think he can be competitive in this sort of grade.

