Vadeni and Bay Bridge clash in top-quality running of Tattersalls Gold Cup

When Magical won back-to-back runnings of the Tattersalls Gold Cup in 2019 and 2020 at odds of 2-7 and 2-9 you feared for the future of the race but this rollicking rendition is unquestionably the Flat race of 2023 at this early stage.

The late inclusion of Vadeni at a supplementary cost of €45,000 adds an extra bit of spice to a dish that was already tasty with Bay Bridge and Luxembourg set to clash. Now it is a race to savour.

The starting point has to be the French ace. Vadeni had a terrific three-year-old campaign, ticking off the Prix du Jockey Club and the Eclipse at Sandown before meeting all sorts of trouble in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

He concluded his campaign with arguably his best effort when getting with half a length of Arc glory. He couldn't get by the brave Alpinista but reversed Leopardstown form with Luxembourg in no uncertain terms.

Vadeni reappeared in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp last month along with Bay Bridge. Neither won, but you got the sense neither were primed to win that day.

Vadeni made some late headway out wide to be beaten three lengths into fourth, while Bay Bridge was a length and a half ahead of him in third. When they clashed last season, Vadeni was much too good in the Eclipse but Sir Michael Stoute's charge was fizzy in the early stages there and his effort fizzled out.

That wasn't the real Bay Bridge. The real Bay Bridge was the one who stole the limelight from Baaeed in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October. That was him at his best, holding on bravely to beat Adayar by half a length.

He received a Racing Post Rating of 125 for that and that's the sort of level he will have to be getting close to in order to win this.

Richard Kingscote is unbeaten on Bay Bridge from two rides. Ryan Moore knows Bay Bridge inside out but his commitments to Ballydoyle mean he will be reunited with Luxembourg. You'd love to know which he would have ridden if given the choice.

Aidan O'Brien, who is chasing a tenth win in the race, has never hidden his admiration for Luxembourg and it would be foolish to read too much into his return in the Mooresbridge. He was a late drifter in the market and ran like he needed the run.

This quicker ground will be more to his liking and we saw just how good he was when he put it all together in last year's Irish Champion Stakes. He does, however, have more to prove than Vadeni and Bay Bridge.

Piz Badile is a smart colt who finished second to Westover in last year's Irish Derby, but his rating of 110 is a stone below Vadeni, while Layfayette and Trevaunance will need something to go wrong with the big three to get a podium finish.

Bay Bridge always struck me as the type to get better with age. He's a ten-furlong specialist with a nice return in the Ganay under his belt, so this could be the perfect place for him to double his Group 1 tally.

'He gets better with racing' - Vadeni being readied for Royal Ascot

The Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot remains Vadeni's main aim but Jean-Claude Rouget thinks he needs more match practice.

Rouget has his team in red-hot form. He had a double at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday and another at Longchamp on Thursday.

He has never had a runner at the Curragh but reports Vadeni to be ready for his next assignment after a respectable return when fourth in the Prix Ganay last month.

Rouget said: "Vadeni worked well on Monday and everything is in order for the weekend. I think Ascot was a bit too long to wait for his second run as he gets better with racing. This race became an option and although it means travelling, he needs to run.

"The objective remains the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. If he wins I’ll be very happy and if he runs well, finishing second for instance, I’ll be happy with that too. He needs to run well to bring him on for Royal Ascot. He’s in very good form."

What they say

James Wigan, joint-owner of Bay Bridge

Sir Michael's [Stoute] horses are in good form and Bay Bridge ran well in the Ganay. It's a very tough race but we're hoping for the best.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Luxembourg

We were happy with his first run back in the Mooresbridge. The ground was soft and we expect him to come forward nicely for it. He will like this nicer ground and we've been very happy with him at home since his return. It's a very good race and we're looking forward to it.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Piz Badile

He seems in good form and everything has gone well with him since the Mooresbridge. This looks a very hot contest but we're hoping he can run a very nice race.

Kate Harrington, assistant to Jessica Harrington, trainer of Trevaunance

She ran well on her reappearance in the Mooresbridge. She had a good blow that day and is going to come on plenty for it. It looks a very hot running but we’re very pleased with her and it’s a good stepping stone towards dropping back into fillies’ company in the Pretty Polly on Derby weekend.

