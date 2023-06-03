'We have an eye on Royal Ascot' - quotes and analysis for the feature handicap at Nottingham

Nottingham is well known as a good breeding ground for Derby winners with Golden Horn, Adayar and Desert Crown winning maidens there as juveniles in recent years, but this fixture brings a change of emphasis.

The track is putting on some good-quality mile handicaps and that could turn the focus towards Royal Ascot, with last year's Hunt Cup winner Dark Shift having prepped here.

Half the field in the racingtv.com Handicap are entered for the royal meeting and one of them is Roger Varian's Greatgadian, who is in the Hunt Cup again having not been beaten all that far behind Dark Shift last year off a 6lb higher mark.

Greatgadian was sixth in the Lincoln on his first turf start this season but nothing much went right at Newmarket last time in first-time cheekpieces. The headgear stays on and he could easily bounce back on ground he should enjoy.

The recent form horse is undoubtedly Point Lynas, who is another good advertisement for the talents of Ed Bethell. The stable landed a gamble in the Zetland Gold Cup last week and Point Lynas ran a blinder when a close second in the Hambleton Handicap at York's Dante meeting, doing best of those drawn in double figures.

Bethell's four-year-old is another entry for the Hunt Cup but might need to go up a pound or two to be sure of a run.

The unexposed Al Agaila is clearly dangerous on her return to turf, especially as she will get the strong pace that joint-trainers Simon and Ed Crisford think is so important to her, and she is another Royal Ascot prospect in this competitive contest.

What they say

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Major Partnership

He ran three times in Dubai after which we gave him a break and he's ready to go again. He doesn't show that much in the mornings but he lights up in the afternoons, so hopefully he can run well.

David Egan, rider of Greatgadian

He's a course-and-distance winner and doesn't mind fast ground, so there's plenty to like about his chances. He's climbed up the handicap after his wins last year and should have a solid chance in a competitive race.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Point Lynas

He ran a massive race when second last time at York and has gone up a couple of pounds but we still expect a good run. He'll like the ground and the small field, although the Crisfords' filly looks progressive.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Al Agaila

She's had a break since she won the Winter Oaks at Lingfield and is ready to go again. She's back in trip and hopefully this will bring her forward with an eye to going back up in trip at Royal Ascot.

