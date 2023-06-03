Royal Ascot clues aplenty as sprint ace Marshman heads strong British contingent at Chantilly

Smart sprinting prospect Marshman heads a strong British and Irish contingent going on trial for Royal Ascot on a high-quality supporting card on French Derby day at Chantilly.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old is one of five British contenders in the Group 2 Prix du Gros-Chene (5.35), in which he drops back to the minimum trip for the first time after finishing fifth in last month's Duke of York Stakes.

A winner at the course in the Prix Sigy over five and a half furlongs on his comeback, Marshman holds entries for the King's Stand and Commonwealth Cup and his Ascot target is likely to become clearer here.

"In hindsight, I wish we hadn't gone to York and concentrated on this and then Ascot, but he took the York race really well and looks in great order and we go there with a good chance," Burke said.

"We didn't learn an awful lot there, he missed the kick a little and although I'm not saying we would have won, we'd have finished closer. He travelled into the race really well and weakened in the last 100 yards.

"He's not short of speed and could easily be better at five furlongs than six and the race will tell us a bit more. The King's Stand will probably be tougher to win than the Commonwealth and the plan is to definitely go for one of them barring accidents."

The other three-year-old in the race is George Boughey-trained filly Believing, who also has notable course form to her name having won last month's Group 3 Prix Texanita.

"She was a course winner a couple of weeks ago and we're happy Mickael Barzalona takes the ride again," said Boughey. "She has loads of speed and hopefully this will set her up for the Commonwealth Cup, although we hope the ground isn't too quick."

Palace House Stakes winner Vadream, who is entered in both the King's Stand and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee, is another leading British contender and is joined by Get Ahead and Tees Spirit.

As well as French Derby hope Continuous, Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore team up with Boogie Woogie in the Group 3 Prix de Royaumont (4.25) over a mile and a half.

Boogie Woogie: represents Derby winners Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore in the Prix de Royaumont Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Moore sided with the daughter of Dubawi when she was beaten into second by subsequent Oaks runner-up Savethelastdance at Leopardstown in April and she has since won at Naas and finished mid-division in the Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp. Fellow Ribblesdale entry Trust The Stars, who was third in the Pretty Polly last time, represents Ralph Beckett.

Burke and Boughey also take each other on in the Listed Prix Marchand d'Or (5.00) with Pillow Talk and Perdika.

Burke said of Pillow Talk: "She ran a cracking race on her seasonal debut in a Listed race at York. I'm convinced she'll improve for stepping up to six furlongs and she goes there with a chance."

Boughey said: "Perdika has been a model of consistency and should have a good shot despite her Listed penalty. She likes to get her toe in ideally, so hopefully it hasn't dried out too much."

In the Listed Prix la Fleche (1.08) for two-year-olds, Burke saddles recent York runner-up Dorothy Lawrence in a field containing Lily Agnes winner Ziggy's Phoenix and the Archie Watson-trained Heed The Call.

"She did nothing wrong in the Marygate, bar over-racing a little bit against our other horse [winner Got To Love A Grey], so I think there's a little bit more improvement to come from her," Burke said. "There's a couple of nice fillies in there, but I think she can be very competitive."

In the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham (3.50) Ger Lyons sends out recent Group 3 winner Zarinsk.

