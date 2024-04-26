Kitty's Light is opposable in a deep bet365 Gold Cup - and there are several legitimate each-way candidates at big prices
The Grand National has changed for good. Last week, Macdermott became the first Irish-trained Scottish National winner who could not have been roared home by Charles Dickens. Will the third leg of Britain's triple crown of marathon handicap chases, the bet365 Gold Cup, follow suit by falling to the raiders?
Do not bet on it. For a start, the stable in which Macdermott is housed mattered less than the ground he won on at Ayr. Last week was the first Scottish National run on soft ground in 25 years. That will have an effect, as those who were entered in the expectation of spring conditions will have waited a week for this race.
With the ground at Sandown expected to be good, one of this race's unique characteristics can shine through. It is only because of the National Hunt championships that the bet365 is seen as the end of anything. In practice it could be viewed as the first big jumps race of the summer.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 26 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024
- Watch: Sandown jumps finale preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 4.00 Navan: can former Gold Cup winner Kyprios regain his reputation as the king of the stayers in 2024?
- 3.35 Sandown: 'He has trained very well for this race' - leading trainers on their bet365 Gold Cup contenders
- 2.52 Navan: Purple Lily bids to enhance her Classic credentials in the Salsabil for Paddy Twomey
- How Harry Cobden turned around a 47-winner deficit on Sean Bowen to seal a first jump jockeys' championship
- Watch: Sandown jumps finale preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 4.00 Navan: can former Gold Cup winner Kyprios regain his reputation as the king of the stayers in 2024?
- 3.35 Sandown: 'He has trained very well for this race' - leading trainers on their bet365 Gold Cup contenders
- 2.52 Navan: Purple Lily bids to enhance her Classic credentials in the Salsabil for Paddy Twomey
- How Harry Cobden turned around a 47-winner deficit on Sean Bowen to seal a first jump jockeys' championship