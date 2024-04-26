Kitty's Light is opposable in a deep bet365 Gold Cup - and there are several legitimate each-way candidates at big prices

The Grand National has changed for good. Last week, Macdermott became the first Irish-trained Scottish National winner who could not have been roared home by Charles Dickens. Will the third leg of Britain's triple crown of marathon handicap chases, the bet365 Gold Cup, follow suit by falling to the raiders?

Do not bet on it. For a start, the stable in which Macdermott is housed mattered less than the ground he won on at Ayr. Last week was the first Scottish National run on soft ground in 25 years. That will have an effect, as those who were entered in the expectation of spring conditions will have waited a week for this race.

With the ground at Sandown expected to be good, one of this race's unique characteristics can shine through. It is only because of the National Hunt championships that the bet365 is seen as the end of anything. In practice it could be viewed as the first big jumps race of the summer.