Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
19:10 ChepstowHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
19:10 ChepstowHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 Sandown
premium

Kitty's Light is opposable in a deep bet365 Gold Cup - and there are several legitimate each-way candidates at big prices

Jack Tudor (right) celebrates another notable win aboard Kitty's Light
Kitty's Light: bids for a repeat win on the back of his Grand National fifthCredit: Edward Whitaker
15:35 Sandownbet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good
Runners:20
Class:1
Distance:3m 4½f
ITV

The Grand National has changed for good. Last week, Macdermott became the first Irish-trained Scottish National winner who could not have been roared home by Charles Dickens. Will the third leg of Britain's triple crown of marathon handicap chases, the bet365 Gold Cup, follow suit by falling to the raiders?

Do not bet on it. For a start, the stable in which Macdermott is housed mattered less than the ground he won on at Ayr. Last week was the first Scottish National run on soft ground in 25 years. That will have an effect, as those who were entered in the expectation of spring conditions will have waited a week for this race.

With the ground at Sandown expected to be good, one of this race's unique characteristics can shine through. It is only because of the National Hunt championships that the bet365 is seen as the end of anything. In practice it could be viewed as the first big jumps race of the summer.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Keith MelroseBetting editor

Published on 26 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024

iconCopy
15:35 Sandownbet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good
Runners:20
Class:1
Distance:3m 4½f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers