'It's a race that's been good to me' - Hugo Palmer hopes Stenton Glider will fly home in German 1,000 Guineas

Hugo Palmer is out to land his third German 1,000 Guineas in seven years on Sunday and is confident Stenton Glider is "right up there" with his 2017 winner Unforgetable Filly.

He also took the Group 2 contest with Hawksmoor the previous season and the Fred Darling Stakes second is his first runner in the Dusseldorf Classic since that pair.

"It's a race that's been good to me," the trainer said. "It's hard to compare them but I'd say Stenton Glider is right up there with Unforgetable Filly but Hawksmoor was very good and should have won Group 1s here and in America."

Stenton Glider finished 13th behind Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last month and Palmer said: "We were very disappointed by her effort in the English version but all the horses who ran well at Newbury and went to Newmarket ran poorly. It was very soft ground at Newbury and maybe it came a bit quick for them.

"She's only worked once since then but she worked very well and looks great in herself. We're looking forward to giving it a go."

Andrea Atzeni's mount is drawn ten of 11 on Sunday but Palmer said: "She showed good gate speed at Newbury and I'm sure Andrea will get her into a good position and the ground and track should suit her."

Charlie Appleby runs Dream Of Love (William Buick), who was short-headed by subsequent 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at Meydan in January but finished just one place ahead of Stenton Glider at Newmarket.

"She was disappointing in the 1,000 Guineas, although I think you can put a line through that performance due to the conditions," the trainer said.

"She seems to have freshened up well since and should be very competitive back on a sound surface.”

Sunday's international challenge also includes Wed, who took the Group 2 Prix du Calvados at Deauville last August for French-based Maurizio Guarnieri.

