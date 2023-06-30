'This has been the target for a while' - trainers on their Northumberland Plate contenders

Deborah Faulkner has high hopes the underdog can come out firmly on top when stable star Golden Rules tackles the £150,000 Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate.

Victory for the six-year-old, a bargain-buy at 6,000gns out of the John and Thady Gosden stable in October 2021, would be the biggest of Faulkner's training career.

Firm ground has thwarted plans for the well-backed Golden Rules since he made a winning debut for the trainer at Kempton in March under Oisin Murphy.

"We've had several options for him since Kempton, but none of them panned out because of the ground," said Faulkner.

"We're going to Newcastle with a good, sporting chance. I'd like to think we have a proper chance for an underdog and it seems other people agree judging by his odds."

Golden Rules: well backed to win the Northumberland Plate

She added: "It would be lovely for our small stable if he could pull it off. Three-quarters of my workforce are in Newcastle with the horse, including my son and assistant, Thomas, who picked him out at the sales."

Golden Rules made all at Kempton, but riding plans rest solely with Murphy, who retains the ride. "The tactics will be completely up to Oisin," Faulkner said. "He's a champion jockey; I'm the underdog. I feel very excited – and nervous – to be involved in such a big race."

Palmer has high hopes

Hugo Palmer won this prestigious handicap in 2020 with Caravan Of Hope and has a strong hand again with Zoffee and Rajinsky.

"Both horses are in really good form," the trainer said. "Both are proven extremely well over the course and distance. I'm very hopeful."

Zoffee bolted up in the Northumberland Plate consolation race last year and confirmed himself to be still progressive when runner-up in the Chester Cup in May before finishing sixth in the Ascot Stakes.

"Zoffee has come out of Ascot in exceptional form. His work-rider got off him in the week and said the horse had never felt so good. He's going there with a decent chance," Palmer said.

The trainer has booked red-hot apprentice Connor Planas for seven-year-old Rajinsky, a regular in valuable staying handicaps for several seasons.

"Rajinsky has been placed in the last two Northumberland Plates," Palmer said. "I know it's a big ask off top weight, but we're taking 5lb off with Connor, who couldn't be in better form.

"The mathematics says Rajinsky will be running off 102 taking into account the claim. I'm sure he can win a handicap off 102, and he is nicely drawn in stall four."

What they say

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Omniscient

He's a lovely, big horse who is bred to stay. He did well last year, although he disappointed on a couple of occasions when he ran a bit keen. The step up to two miles should suit and I hope they go a nice, strong gallop. I think he goes there with a solid chance.

William Haggas, trainer of Post Impressionist and Nathanael Greene

This has been the target for Post Impressionist for a while and we expect the all-weather surface and the trip to suit him, but I don't like his draw in stall 19. He's ready to start off and has been going well at home. Hopefully, he can overcome it. Nathanael Greene is better drawn in stall 11 and looks to have a sporting each-way chance judged on his recent form. I'm sure he'll put up another solid performance.

Michael Bell, trainer of Adjuvant

His preparation has gone well and his form looks solid. He should like the surface and I'm hopeful he can be very competitive. The draw is fine, although the stats suggest it would have been preferable to be a tad higher.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Vino Victrix

You can put a line through his two previous runs – he simply cannot go on soft ground – although I didn't think he performed too badly at Chester. If the horse who finished second in the Cesarewitch turns up then it could be exciting. He has a good record on the all-weather at Kempton, so I'm hopeful the surface will be fine for him.

Ian Williams, trainer of Law Of The Sea and Green Team

Law Of The Sea has been doing some good work in some of the toughest staying handicaps this season. He's nicely handicapped, but things haven't fallen right for him yet. The cheekpieces may eke out a little more improvement and I'm sure he'll run well. Green Team is very fairly handicapped on some of his form as a three-year-old, but may find it tough from an outside draw.

