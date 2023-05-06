'This has been the plan pretty much since he won last year' - Baker hoping for a repeat

Only a handful of races a year are 10-1 the field on the first show upon final declarations and this is as open a 1m6f handicap as you are likely to see. It is a minefield for punters, although last season’s winner Cemhaan shortening in the betting seems one likely outcome with the in-form Kevin Stott aboard.

Stott is enjoying an outstanding start to the campaign and winning a raft of good races for multiple trainers. It can be assumed that Cemhaan has been laid out for this on the soft ground he enjoys, but defying a 9lb higher mark in a deeper contest first time out will require a career-best performance. This is also Cemhaan’s first start back and the vast majority of these are race-fit.

HMS President is one of those and is 1lb well-in after producing an encouraging half-length second over an inadequate 1m3f trip at Kempton last time, a race in which he was drawn in the outside stall and making his stable debut for Alan King following six months off.

Sent off an unconsidered 28-1 chance, HMS President is likely to improve for that and looks a must for Placepot purposes in the middle of the action from stall ten. He will appreciate the surface.

Other soft-ground performers entering place consideration are recent winners Duke Of Verona and Legendary Day, while Torcello brings form figures of 151911 at Newmarket to the table. The nine-year-old merits respect on his return to this track after disappointing favourite backers on his comeback at Doncaster last month.

George Baker, trainer of Cemhaan

This has been the plan pretty much since he won last year. He's had a little tweak to his wind and we hope that will bring a few pounds of improvement through the year. He's in great form, very fit and well, and he wouldn't mind the rain.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Nolton Cross and Solent Gateway

I'm looking forward to running both, they're in good order and should be suited by the race.

Alan King, trainer of HMS President

He has always improved for his first run of the year so I was pleased with his comeback second at Kempton. That should put him spot on for this race, which has been his target for some time.

Michael Bell, trainer of Adjuvant

This has been the plan for a while, he's had a racecourse gallop and he seems very well. It's Billy Loughnane's first ride for us and he's got the Midas touch at the moment.

William Jarvis, trainer of Duke Of Verona

He was pretty game and tough in nasty conditions at Leicester. He stays well, a mile and six is more his trip, and he's in great form. I hope he'll run well in a competitive race.

Robert Eddery, trainer of Halic

It will be his first race on turf and I keep him on the all-weather at home, but Andrea Atzeni worked him on grass last week and said he improved for it. His form is strong and he's a big unit who has come forward with every race.

Jack Channon, trainer Single

She's in good form but she's not quite in her coat just yet. Her work's been very good and we're happy with how she is. She's ready to run and loves a mile and six at Newmarket.

