'I've always thought quite a lot of him and it looks a suitable race' - key quotes for competitive Southwell hurdle

There are a lot of well-handicapped horses for varying reasons in Southwell’s feature. A few have simply lost their way: Mick Maestro has dropped 16lb from his past five starts, Barrichello is down 17lb in the past 16 months and 11 months ago Clear The Runway was running off a 24lb higher rating.

There is also the temptingly handicapped Grivetana , who makes her debut for Harry Derham after leaving the trainer’s old boss Paul Nicholls. Grivetana’s form has nosedived since she split First Street and Teddy Blue in the 2022 Gerry Feilden on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury.

Grivetana is Derham’s only entry over the next two weeks and bids to enhance the stable’s impressive 36 per cent strike-rate with yard debutants. Many of those subsequently strung together winning sequences and Grivetana’s readiness following 167 days off the track is likely to determine how she fares.

If market support for Grivetana fails to materialise, the betting will probably concentrate on the other likely well-treated types in lightly raced improvers Wolfburg and Classic Anthem .

Wolfburg got the job done in good style on his handicap debut at Catterick in February and trainer Sandy Thomson has hit the target with three of his past eight runners.

Jim Boyle, successful with two of his last eight representatives, saddles Classic Anthem, who is similarly unexposed with only three starts in handicaps. All of those runs were at Sandown in stronger races than this and a drop back to two miles looks the logical move given his finishing efforts over further in recent times.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

The ground was good on Monday following watering and it is expected to stay that way. Sophie Green, trainee clerk of the course, said: "We're on the easy side of good after watering all weekend and although we're forecast showers in the morning, it's not expected to be too drastic."

What they say

Jim Boyle, trainer of Classic Anthem

He's been running in some pretty hot races and I'm hoping the drop back to two miles in a lower grade can see him bounce back. I've always thought quite a lot of him and, hopefully, this race will see him in a better light.

Harry Derham, trainer of Grivetana

I think she's got a competitive chance. I've had her for a little while and it's taken a bit of time to get her right, but she's had a bit of sun on her back. The drier the ground, the better it will be.

Adam Pogson, joint-trainer of Elham Valley

He definitely needed the run last time as we'd only had him a little while. He's done a lot of work since and is fit and ready to go. It looks a nice race for him, dropping back in trip.

Alex Hales, trainer of Hiconic

It's her first run back and while she's done plenty at home, she's entitled to improve for the run. It's a good starting point and she seems in good nick. She's not got much in hand from the handicapper, but she's well in herself.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Wolfburg

He's a nice horse who won well on his last start. I've always really liked him as he was good in bumpers and has the form over hurdles now. It looks a suitable race.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

