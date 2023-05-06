'He looks the one to beat' - 2021 Derby hero Adayar returns in the rescheduled Gordon Richards Stakes

Adayar's planned return was foiled after the cancellation of Sandown's meeting last week, but the Surrey venue's loss is Newmarket's gain as the dual Group 1 winner lines up in the rearranged Gordon Richards Stakes on 1,000 Guineas day.

The Godolphin-owned five-year-old, who was a brilliant winner of the Derby at Epsom and Ascot's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 2021, managed just two starts last year having made a belated comeback in September following some niggly issues.

He could not have looked better when comfortably landing a three-runner conditions race at Doncaster on that return, and he went down fighting when beaten just half a length in a red-hot running of the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October, with the previously unbeaten Baaeed back in fourth.

Royal Ascot is on the agenda for Adayar and his trainer Charlie Appleby said: “We are very much working back from the Prince of Wales’s Stakes with Adayar, but he goes into this in great shape. He is relaxed on most ground, providing it’s not bottomless, and he looks the one to beat."

Appleby also runs Highland Avenue, who makes his return after 428 days off the track and is likely to be on pace-setting duties.

Appleby added: “Highland Avenue is a decent horse in his own right and has some decent course experience under his belt, having won the Feilden Stakes as a three-year-old.”

Anmaat (right): surges clear to win the Rose of Lancaster by four lengths Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The primary threat to Adayar looks to be the Owen Burrows-trained Anmaat, who progressed through the handicap ranks before landing a pair of Group races at the end of last season.

His victory in the Group 2 Prix Dollar on Arc weekend was ranked just 1lb inferior to Adayar's Champion Stakes second on Racing Post Ratings and, unlike his market rival, Anmaat has proven himself on the Rowley Mile having finished a close second in the 2021 Cambridgeshire.

John and Thady Gosden have been responsible for the last two winners of this race and the pair are represented this year by the unbeaten Francesco Clemente, who makes his first start since July.

A winner on the Rowley Mile on debut, the four-year-old son of Dubawi took the step up in trip in his stride when landing a 1m2f Sandown novice and again when an easy nine-length winner of a handicap on the July course over the same distance when last seen.

Francesco Clemente is the youngest in the race, and Thady Gosden said: "We're under no illusions it's a strong race, but he's pleased us in his work this spring, though he is entitled to come on for it. He has winning form at the track and we are hopeful he can handle the ground."

Sir Michael Stoute, who first won this race in 1981 with Hard Fought, relies on exposed eight-year-old Regal Reality for a record-extending 11th win in this race, while the David Menuisier-trained Migration, winner of the heavy-ground Lincoln last month, is stepped up in trip and grade.

Sunday previews:

