Champion Chase runner-up Gentleman De Mee heads classy cast for Killarney Grade 3

An unseasonably classy affair for mid-May. Five of the eight runners are rated 150 or higher, headed by this year's Champion Chase runner-up Gentleman De Mee , who has two Grade 1 wins to his name.

He is the class act of the race and, intriguingly, this will be only the second occasion in his whole career when he has tried 2m4f. The only other time he has gone beyond 2m1f for Willie Mullins was in the 2021 Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, when he trailed in tenth of 22. Remember who won that? Galopin Des Champs no less.

Gentleman De Mee certainly did all his best work late in the Champion Chase, when different tactics were deployed and he stayed on into second behind Captain Guinness. He only got as far as the second fence in the Champion Chase at Punchestown 13 days ago, so that shouldn't have taken too much out of him.

He is the sole Closutton representative from plenty of possibles, and it is worth pointing out Mullins has won this Grade 3 for the last two years and three times since 2017. He should stay and deserves to be favourite.

Galway Plate winner Ash Tree Meadow was seventh in that thrilling Punchestown race won by Banbridge. They were going a stride quicker than he was used to and he was weakening when a mistake two out cost him valuable momentum. This is more his cup of tea, although with Effernock Fizz in the line-up, he will struggle to dominate from the front.

Ash Tree Meadow: this is more his grade Credit: Patrick McCann

French Dynamite had a stop-start season last term. Indeed, we only saw him twice and on both occasions he was well below par. But he's been off since January and has gone well fresh in the past, winning first time out in 2022 after 174 days off.

The best display of his career was when a close-up fourth to Envoi Allen in the 2023 Ryanair Chase, where he posted an RPR of 160. That sort of form puts him right in the mix here.

Gavin Cromwell is firing in winners left, right and centre of late, and Visionarian makes his first start for the stable here. He was fifth to Ash Tree Meadow in last year's Galway Plate, when trained by Peter Fahey, and he has plenty in his favour here.

The only other potential player would appear to be Salvador Ziggy , and connections will certainly be hoping the rain stays away for him. This trip might be on the sharp side too.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Ash Tree Meadow, Fury Road and Salvador Ziggy

Ash Tree Meadow will appreciate this longer trip compared to Punchestown and this looked a nice race for him. He's a very good horse on his day, as you saw when he won the Galway Plate. Hopefully the ground won't deteriorate too much. Salvador Ziggy didn't enjoy conditions at Cheltenham and didn't jump as well as he can. We know he's better than that. Fury Road is not the horse he was, but will hopefully show a bit more here having had a little break.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Visionarian

It's a lovely place for him to start back. We'll hopefully get some nice ground and the track and the trip should suit. He hasn't run since November so it's hard to know what to expect, but he seems in good form at home and we're looking forward to getting him back out.

Mouse Morris, trainer of French Dynamite

He seems well and we've been waiting for better ground for him. I suppose something like the Galway Plate could be an option going forward, but we'll see how he gets on here first and then make a plan.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.