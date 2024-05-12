'It's a track he loves' - can Indian Creak notch a sixth course-and-distance victory in this sprint handicap?

The eye is drawn to Laoisman as a fast-improving four-year-old who bids for a fourth consecutive success.

The Sean Woods-trained gelding has found his niche since dropped in trip and looks open to further progress as a sprinter.

He will need to continue on the upgrade, though, as he meets Lady Dreamer , a length and three-quarters behind him in third place at Lingfield last September, on 6lb worse terms.

Leap Abroad may lack the scope of his year-younger rival, but he arrives in top shape having landed a soft-ground Leicester handicap last time off a 3lb lower mark.

Alec Voikhansky’s 3lb claim wipes out that rise, and Leap Abroad seems equally effective on much faster terrain.

Katey Kontent , well enough regarded to have tackled the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot as a two-year-old, performed consistently well in handicaps last term without managing to get into the winner’s enclosure. That consistency ensures she remains high in the weights at the start of the new campaign, but she is well drawn in stall two.

Executive Decision , a winner at Glorious Goodwood and Chepstow last term, may also be in the grip of the handicapper, but five-time course-and-distance winner Indian Creak looks of significant interest off 2lb lower than when last successful.

The seven-year-old shaped well at Goodwood last time and could be primed to strike now he returns to his favourite venue from a perfect slot in stall one.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The ground was described as good to firm on Sunday after another dry day, when temperatures reached 24C and watering continued. It is set to remain dry throughout the eight-race card.

Clerk of the course Charlie Rees said: "We've been near the 25C mark all week and it's good to firm. We're selectively watering just to maintain it as the wet weather coming in won't hit us until racing is done. It's a lovely surface to get the Sprint Series under way on."

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Katey Content

She did well over the winter and we're looking forward to running her for the first time this year. She's already a course winner and, while she's had a long break, I hope she comes back in good form and runs well.

Jack Channon, trainer of Indian Creak

He's in good form. He's been running okay this year, but is high in the handicap and probably paying for his successes last year. The ground will be quicker than ideal, but he should handle it at a track he loves.

Jack Channon: trainer of Indian Creak Credit: Edward Whitaker

Stuart Kittow, trainer of Coup De Force

She seems to be in really good shape and had a nice break over the winter. My concern is that she tends to need her first run of the year, but hopefully this will bring her on even further. She's a really nice mare who rarely runs a bad race and hopefully we can be lucky on her return.

Tom Ward, trainer of Lady Dreamer

She seems to be really well. She's going slightly up in grade, but she's got her ground and we know she's done well here before after winning over course and distance. The quicker conditions are in her favour and we're hoping she can go well.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

