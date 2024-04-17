'This has been the aim for a while' - who has been targeted at this competitive series final?

Anthony Honeyball is on the verge of his best season and there would be no finer way to equal last term's record tally than a first Cheltenham winner in six years with Juniper .

Acey Milan's bumper win on New Year's Day in 2018 was the last time Honeyball won at the track – although they did go close just two months later with Ms Parfois in the National Hunt Chase – and Thursday's contender would be a first favourite at the track in four years.

She was an excellent second in the race to subsequent Classic Chase heroine My Silver Lining when trained by Harry Whittington and arrives in excellent shape after back-to-back victories at Taunton and Wincanton.

The Dorset trainer said: "She ran a blinder in it last season but that was off 113 and we're 12lb higher, so we've got a little bit against us there, but from where we were midwinter, when we had a few niggly issues, I'm delighted to go back with two good wins under our belt.

"She's going there full of confidence and in good form, she's got the weight to carry but she's running well, so looks to have a decent chance. She's run well over the course and distance and won't mind the ground at all. There's a lot of ticks and I'm very happy with her."

Williams expecting 'good show' from Moviddy

Noel Williams hopes cheekpieces can aid Moviddy 's jumping as the consistent novice bids for a third victory.

Her third place in a Listed race in December has been boosted by Mares' Chase third Marsh Wren, but she will need to bounce back after failing to fire at Newbury on her last start in January.

Moviddy: will sport cheekpieces on Thursday Credit: Mark Cranham

Williams said: "I just don't think it was her day last time. It had nothing to do with the step up in trip. We've kept her fresh for better ground, not specifically for this race, but this seemed a good prize to have a crack at and she's been in great form over fences this season.

"Hopefully, on the drying ground, she'll run well and we've reached for the cheekpieces to perhaps help her, she can just make the odd mistake. I'm very happy with her, she's fresh and well and I'm expecting a good show."

What they say

Richard Newland, trainer of La Renommee

She's in good form and we've waited for this race. I'm a little nervous that the trip could be a bit too far. The ground should be fine though.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Presenting A Queen

She's in good order and we're very happy with her. She's taken to fences well this season and I think she'll like the surface. This has been the aim for a while.

Christian Williams, trainer of Fortunefavorsdbold

We won two poor races with her and then stepped her up in class and she wasn't good enough. We had a free ticket to a £50,000 final, so thought it was worth it. The ground would be a slight concern.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Shirocco's Dream

She ran nicely after another wind-op last time and should improve for that run. She'll love this better ground but we think she's where she is in the handicap. We're not worried about the track and this looks like a nice pot, but she'll need to be on her A-game to win.

Richard Bandey, trainer of Flintara

She ran well last time when she was in season. The ground should be fine for her, although we'd love it to be a little softer maybe. We used to run her on better ground when she was younger. She'll take her chance and she's run well against some of these this season. She's schooled well this week for Harry [Bannister] and we're hopeful she'll run well.

