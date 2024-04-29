'He might be even better over three miles' - who will come out on top as staying stars clash at Punchestown?

You could argue the three best staying novice chasers this season are missing, given Fact To File, Corbetts Cross and Inothewayurthinkin are not in the line-up, but Spillane's Tower has the potential to be pretty special over three miles.

Jimmy Mangan has never made any secret of the fact that the ace in his small deck needs soft ground, but the weather gods are half-listening and there should be sufficient rain for him to take his chance.



Spillane's Tower was nicely on top at the line in the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse last month and, while it wasn't a vintage field that he beat, he left the impression we were nowhere near the bottom of him yet. He's the one to beat here.

Monty's Star beat everything bar Fact To File in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and there was no shame in finding that freak too good. He was always front rank and found plenty for pressure, his jumping exemplary, as it has always been.

You know what you are going to get from Monty's Star; he's a solid stayer, a terrific jumper and a high-class individual, but you just wonder whether he might be vulnerable to something like Spillane's Tower, who has the potential to improve past him.

Monty's Star (far side) chased home Fact To File in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Embassy Gardens has disappointed at the last two Cheltenham Festivals. He was found to have an irregular heartbeat after trailing in 17 lengths behind Corbetts Cross in the National Hunt Chase, but he was ridden with far too much restraint that day.

Embassy Gardens is happiest when dictating things on his own terms from the front and expect Paul Townend to revert to those tactics here. On his ten-length defeat of Sandor Clegane in a Grade 3 at Naas in January, he has to be taken very seriously indeed. Can you trust him, though?

You definitely can't trust American Mike . Just when you think he's become regressive, he goes and wins a Grade 2 at Navan. Then he's well supported for the Brown Advisory, and lets punters down with a really poor round of jumping.

Sandor Clegane ran well for a long way in the Brown Advisory, but has more than six lengths to find with Monty's Star, while recent Ayr winner Sharjah will have his stamina more severely tested here.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of American Mike , Salvador Ziggy and Three Card Brag

I never know what to expect from American Mike and his jumping just went to pieces at Cheltenham in the Brown Advisory. We all know he's very talented on his day so if the real American Mike shows up he'd give them all a fright. Salvador Ziggy was disappointing in the National Hunt Chase, but we know he's better than that and he'd have a chance here on his Kerry National run with a big weight. Three Card Brag hasn't had much racing this year and just wasn't himself on New Year's Eve when he was beaten. We're putting cheekpieces on and hopefully he will give a good account of himself after a nice break.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Embassy Gardens and Sharjah

Embassy Gardens was a little disappointing in the National Hunt Chase but at his best would have a chance here. Sharjah put in a huge performance at Ayr over this trip. It’s going to be hard to ask him to come out again, but he really enjoyed himself in Scotland and when a horse does that and gets confidence, it can really work in their favour. It’s going to be very hard to beat Spillane’s Tower, but he’ll give it a shot.

Willie Mullins: runs Embassy Gardens and Sharjah Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Monty's Star

We’re happy with him. It was a tough race at Cheltenham and you always have the fear of what that has taken out of him, but he seems very well in himself.

Jimmy Mangan, trainer of Spillane's Tower

He seems in great order, but I'd like to see plenty of rain. On pedigree you'd say he's not bred to get three miles, but when you watch him in his races he looks like he's only starting to get going after two and a half miles, so you'd like to think he might be even better over three miles.

