Five days to savour - Punchestown festival kicks off with a full-on card that boasts a bit of everything
At the tail end of a jumps campaign that has often provoked as much consternation as it has celebration, the Punchestown carnival kicks off with a full-on card that promises a pulsating antidote to atone for all the aggro.
From Constitution Hill's non-event of a campaign to Willie Mullins' iron-like rule and the ongoing stasis in Britain; or from the Cheltenham Festival's ailing status to the Grand National's new look, things have often been gnarly and contentious. Passionately held views and debate at least demonstrate that there remains a healthy groundswell of ambition to see the game thrive, but there are times when we'd all just prefer to concentrate on the racing.
This week, following on from Saturday's historic afternoon at Sandown, should allow jumps purists to indulge that urge – and what a spread to kick off proceedings.
Published on 29 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:54, 29 April 2024
