Aintree's loss is Cheltenham's gain as Golden Ace bids to back up electric Mares' Novices' Hurdle win

Aintree's loss is Cheltenham's gain as Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine Golden Ace bids to cap off a fine season at the scene of her greatest triumph in the 2m4½f Listed mares' novice hurdle (3.50 ).

The Jeremy Scott-trained six-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant campaign with three hurdle wins, and gave the trainer an emotional first Cheltenham Festival success last month when beating the highly-rated Brighterdaysahead by a length and three-quarters.

Golden Ace was set to run in the Top Novices' Hurdle last Friday, but was ruled out on the morning of the race. However, she has recovered sufficiently to take her chance just six days later as she bids to end her season on a winning note.

He said: "She's very well. It was annoying we couldn't run her at Aintree last week, but the issue she had has sorted itself out. I hope the ground doesn't dry up too much, but we're looking forward to getting her out again one more time."

The form of her festival success has already received major boosts, including Brighterdaysahead storming to Grade 1 glory in Saturday's Mersey Novices' Hurdle. The fourth-placed Jade De Grugy also took top honours at Fairyhouse's Irish Grand National meeting.

"It's been good to see the form is strong," Scott added. "But the race at Cheltenham did develop into a bit of a sprint at the end, so it'll be interesting seeing her over the furthest trip she's run."

Golden Ace shoulders top weight of 11st 7lb under regular rider Lorcan Williams following her Grade 2 success, but is 16lb clear at the top of the ratings.

She gives 5lb to Lightening Mahler , who was an easy 11-length winner at Huntingdon last time, while Aston Martini bids to bounce back from a below-par run in a Sandown Grade 2 in February and give Nicky Henderson a third successive victory in the race.

