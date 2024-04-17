Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race27 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race27 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:50 Cheltenham

Aintree's loss is Cheltenham's gain as Golden Ace bids to back up electric Mares' Novices' Hurdle win

Golden Ace ridden by Lorcan Williams wins the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham
Golden Ace: Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine is the star attraction at Cheltenham on ThursdayCredit: John Grossick
15:50 CheltenhamChanging Young Lives At Jamie's Farm Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Listed Race) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Listed Novice
Going:Good
Runners:12
Class:1
Distance:2m 4½f
RTV

Aintree's loss is Cheltenham's gain as Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine Golden Ace bids to cap off a fine season at the scene of her greatest triumph in the 2m4½f Listed mares' novice hurdle (3.50).

The Jeremy Scott-trained six-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant campaign with three hurdle wins, and gave the trainer an emotional first Cheltenham Festival success last month when beating the highly-rated Brighterdaysahead by a length and three-quarters. 

Golden Ace was set to run in the Top Novices' Hurdle last Friday, but was ruled out on the morning of the race. However, she has recovered sufficiently to take her chance just six days later as she bids to end her season on a winning note.

He said: "She's very well. It was annoying we couldn't run her at Aintree last week, but the issue she had has sorted itself out. I hope the ground doesn't dry up too much, but we're looking forward to getting her out again one more time."

The form of her festival success has already received major boosts, including Brighterdaysahead storming to Grade 1 glory in Saturday's Mersey Novices' Hurdle. The fourth-placed Jade De Grugy also took top honours at Fairyhouse's Irish Grand National meeting.

"It's been good to see the form is strong," Scott added. "But the race at Cheltenham did develop into a bit of a sprint at the end, so it'll be interesting seeing her over the furthest trip she's run."

Golden Ace shoulders top weight of 11st 7lb under regular rider Lorcan Williams following her Grade 2 success, but is 16lb clear at the top of the ratings.

She gives 5lb to Lightening Mahler, who was an easy 11-length winner at Huntingdon last time, while Aston Martini bids to bounce back from a below-par run in a Sandown Grade 2 in February and give Nicky Henderson a third successive victory in the race.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more. 

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 17 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2024

iconCopy
15:50 CheltenhamChanging Young Lives At Jamie's Farm Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Listed Race) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Listed Novice
Going:Good
Runners:12
Class:1
Distance:2m 4½f
RTV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers