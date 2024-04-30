Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day one of the Punchestown festival
David Jennings with his advice for the eight races on day one of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday . . .
2.30 Punchestown
Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase (for the Ladies Perpetual Cup), 3m½f
DJ's tip: De Nordener
We kick off with a banks race, part of the furniture here at Punchestown. It's tradition, a bit like eating Brussels sprouts on Christmas day. We could obviously do without them, but it wouldn't feel the same. So here we are with 16 moderate horses racing for a first prize of €8,850. De Nordener finished fifth in 2022, fourth last year and it's hard to see him finishing out of the first three for new trainer Sam Curling. He's been in decent form in point-to-points so an each-way play to very small stakes is advised.
3.05 Punchestown
Blood-Stock.com Full Circle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f
DJ's tip: Lazer Wolf
It was a case of 12th time lucky for Lazer Wolf at Limerick in a four-runner maiden hurdle, but he scored snugly enough over a useful rival and Keith Donoghue didn't have to resort to his whip. He's a strong traveller worth another shot over this trip.
3.40 Punchestown
KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Firefox
Confession time: I have a soft spot for Firefox. Even allowing for that flaw, how on earth can he be 8-1? He was narrowly denied by Mystical Power at Aintree, beaten half a length, so why is he almost three times his price? He is unbeaten going right-handed with a 3-3 record and just 1-6 going left-handed. I have a feeling he will make all.
4.15 Punchestown
Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Listed), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Conyers Hill
Daddy Long Legs scares the living daylights out of me. He could be absolutely chucked in off 135 and I would say the 2-1/5-2 mark is the price he should be. But this is a 25-runner handicap, and he lacks experience, so let's chance Conyers Hill each-way against him. Expect Sean O'Keeffe to show his hand last.
4.50 Punchestown
Goffs Defender Bumper, 2m½f
DJ's tip: King Rasko Grey
It would be a complete bluff to say I've a strong opinion here. A complete guessing game, but King Rasko Grey cost a whopping €250,000 and Willie Mullins doesn't tend to splash that sort of cash unless he sees something he likes a lot. He could be slower than me for all I know, but I didn't cost €250,000 so the chances are he's quicker.
5.25 Punchestown
William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Captain Guinness
On good ground I would be all over Banbridge, but it looks as though the weather could rain on his parade. In expectation of slower conditions, the vote reluctantly goes to Captain Guinness, who doesn't have a great record at this festival but looked better than ever at Cheltenham and is a big price coming here on the back of a Champion Chase success, for all the race fell apart.
6.00 Punchestown
Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1), 3m1f
DJ's tip: Spillane's Tower
The way Spillane's Tower hits the line over 2m4f suggests 3m will bring out a whole new side to the smashing son of Walk In The Park. He's not flashy, but he's effective and the more rain that falls the more his price will shorten.
6.35 Punchestown
Haier INH Flat Race, 2m½f
DJ's tip: Spinola Bay
There was plenty of confidence in the Elliott camp before Spinola Bay's debut at Fairyhouse over Easter, but he got stuck in the mud and was the first beaten. Conditions will be better here and he might be worth another chance to confirm the promise he is showing at home.
Published on 30 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 30 April 2024
