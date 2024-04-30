Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day one of the Punchestown festival

David Jennings with his advice for the eight races on day one of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday . . .

2.30 Punchestown

Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase (for the Ladies Perpetual Cup), 3m½f

DJ's tip: De Nordener

We kick off with a banks race, part of the furniture here at Punchestown. It's tradition, a bit like eating Brussels sprouts on Christmas day. We could obviously do without them, but it wouldn't feel the same. So here we are with 16 moderate horses racing for a first prize of €8,850. De Nordener finished fifth in 2022, fourth last year and it's hard to see him finishing out of the first three for new trainer Sam Curling. He's been in decent form in point-to-points so an each-way play to very small stakes is advised.

De Nordener 14:30 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Miss T Quail (7lb) Tnr: S Curling

3.05 Punchestown

Blood-Stock.com Full Circle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

DJ's tip: Lazer Wolf

It was a case of 12th time lucky for Lazer Wolf at Limerick in a four-runner maiden hurdle, but he scored snugly enough over a useful rival and Keith Donoghue didn't have to resort to his whip. He's a strong traveller worth another shot over this trip.

Lazer Wolf 15:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

3.40 Punchestown

KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Firefox

Confession time: I have a soft spot for Firefox. Even allowing for that flaw, how on earth can he be 8-1? He was narrowly denied by Mystical Power at Aintree, beaten half a length, so why is he almost three times his price? He is unbeaten going right-handed with a 3-3 record and just 1-6 going left-handed. I have a feeling he will make all.

Firefox 15:40 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4.15 Punchestown

Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Listed), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Conyers Hill

Daddy Long Legs scares the living daylights out of me. He could be absolutely chucked in off 135 and I would say the 2-1/5-2 mark is the price he should be. But this is a 25-runner handicap, and he lacks experience, so let's chance Conyers Hill each-way against him. Expect Sean O'Keeffe to show his hand last.

Conyers Hill 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: Paul Nolan

4.50 Punchestown

Goffs Defender Bumper, 2m½f

DJ's tip: King Rasko Grey

It would be a complete bluff to say I've a strong opinion here. A complete guessing game, but King Rasko Grey cost a whopping €250,000 and Willie Mullins doesn't tend to splash that sort of cash unless he sees something he likes a lot. He could be slower than me for all I know, but I didn't cost €250,000 so the chances are he's quicker.

King Rasko Grey 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

5.25 Punchestown

William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Captain Guinness

On good ground I would be all over Banbridge, but it looks as though the weather could rain on his parade. In expectation of slower conditions, the vote reluctantly goes to Captain Guinness, who doesn't have a great record at this festival but looked better than ever at Cheltenham and is a big price coming here on the back of a Champion Chase success, for all the race fell apart.

Captain Guinness 17:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

6.00 Punchestown

Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1), 3m1f

DJ's tip: Spillane's Tower

The way Spillane's Tower hits the line over 2m4f suggests 3m will bring out a whole new side to the smashing son of Walk In The Park. He's not flashy, but he's effective and the more rain that falls the more his price will shorten.

Spillane's Tower 18:00 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: James Joseph Mangan

6.35 Punchestown

Haier INH Flat Race, 2m½f

DJ's tip: Spinola Bay

There was plenty of confidence in the Elliott camp before Spinola Bay's debut at Fairyhouse over Easter, but he got stuck in the mud and was the first beaten. Conditions will be better here and he might be worth another chance to confirm the promise he is showing at home.

Spinola Bay 18:35 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mr H C Swan (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

