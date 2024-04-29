How dangerous is Daddy Long Legs off an attractive-looking mark of 135 for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend?

You have to rewind all the way to Rapid Deployment in 2002 to find the last winning favourite in this Listed handicap hurdle, so Daddy Long Legs will have to trump an unfavourable recent trend. Indeed, the last winner to return at a single-figure price was Cool Macavity in 2014, the most recent British-trained winner of the race.

There is a strong British challenge this year, spearheaded by topweight Brentford Hope , who is on a hat-trick but has to defy a career-high mark of 143.

Rare Edition could be well handicapped for Charlie Longsdon. He was considered good enough to run in last year's Supreme and was an emphatic winner of a Kempton handicap hurdle in January off 136. He is only 1lb higher here and the strong early pace should ensure stamina is a necessity. Ideally, he would want a bit further.

Daddy Long Legs could make a mockery of his mark. He was sent off 9-4 favourite to win a Grade 1 at Leopardstown's Christmas festival, but hated the ground. He was much more at home on good ground at Ludlow last week, albeit against much inferior opposition. That trip not only added a few more quid into Mullins' kitty when he was pursuing a first British title, but also served as a nice confidence booster. He is unquestionably the one to beat here.

Of those at bigger prices, Conyers Hill catches the eye at around 25-1. He is a strong traveller, who hit an in-running low of 1.22 on the Betfair Exchange when outbattled by Effernock Fizz at Fairyhouse last time. The hustle and bustle of a big handicap like this is exactly his bag.

So Scottish also has the potential to be well handicapped. He was backed all the way into 7-1 for the County Hurdle, where he was only 11th, but is down to a mark of 129 here.

What they say

Harry Derham, trainer of Brentford Hope

He’s been in great form this spring. Obviously, it’s going to be a huge task off top weight off a career-high mark, but he’s in really good form still and the rain won’t hurt his chances.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Bialystok , Westport Cove , Daddy Long Legs and Rath Gaul Boy

Daddy Long Legs has not been suited by very soft ground in Ireland of late and the forecast won't help him if the rain does come. If it doesn’t, he must have every chance. Bialystok ran very well when second in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr and has his chance. I’m not sure the forecast rain coming in will suit him on top of having a tough race in Scotland, but he takes his chance. Rath Gaul Boy won very convincingly at Ffos Las last time, albeit in a lesser-class race. It showed he's in great form and he's one for each-way punters. Westport Cove takes a lot of riding and Mikey [O’Sullivan] is getting used to him now. He’s going to need to be settled and race nearer to the pace to bring out the best in him.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Party Central , Call Me Lyreen , Glan , Royal Eagle , Samui and Set Point

Jack [Kennedy] is on Set Point, who hasn't run since Navan in the autumn as he'd like nicer ground. He's got a nice weight and a small squeak. The better the ground, the better chance Glan has. She's a slick jumper. Party Central is a quick mare who we didn't run through the depths of winter. She has pace. Call Me Lyreen probably needs to step up on recent form to feature, but Samui might have a nice each-way chance. Royal Eagle hasn't run in a while and it's a big ask for her.

Gordon Elliott: runs Party Central, Call Me Lyreen, Glan, Royal Eagle, Samui and Set Point Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Rare Edition

We’re looking forward to seeing him run as he missed the Scottish Champion Hurdle and Sandown because he had a little bit of a setback. He’s ready to go now, but it’s an extremely strong race. The main aim is to go chasing next year so this is his last run over hurdles.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Densworth

He ran disappointingly at Aintree where he never really got into a rhythm on the tacky ground. He’s in good form and the cheekpieces are on, which will hopefully help. On his Doncaster run you’d have thought he’d have run a big race at Aintree, so hopefully it’ll be at Punchestown instead.

Read more Punchestown previews:

Supreme 1-2-3-4 meet again as Slade Steel bids to confirm superiority over festival rivals

'She goes there with a tremendous chance' - can the consistent Dinoblue down Champion Chase hero Captain Guinness?

'He might be even better over three miles' - who will come out on top as staying stars clash at Punchestown?

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS24. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.

