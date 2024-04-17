Can a three-year-old emerge as a notable sprinter to follow in this ultra-competitive handicap?

Big-field sprints are tough for punters to solve at the best of times. That task becomes even trickier when the race involves unexposed three-year-olds running in the spring.

Perhaps the most obvious way into this race is with Ingleby Ivy . He is almost certain to lead the far-side group from stall one and attempt to emulate the same connections' Tees Spirit, who dotted up under such tactics from the same draw in the 5f handicap on Tuesday’s card.

The neighbouring runners to Ingleby Ivy are better known at this early juncture in their careers as hold-up performers, of which City House (stall five) is the most interesting.

City House looked well ahead of the handicapper when scoring eased down at Kempton from a poor draw on his final start at two and appeals from the low numbers.

Next door is Woodhay Wonder (six), who is probably being underestimated in the early market. He arrives with two lucrative sales race successes at Newmarket in the bag (one on the Rowley Mile) and, as they all are, is open to further progress.

There would appear to be more avenues of pace in the high-drawn runners. Pen Portrait ( 11), Run Boy Run (14) and Gamekeeper (16) are unlikely to be far away from the early action on the stands’ side.

A strong gallop on that part of the track will be good news for Mashadi (15), who is hard-fit from racing on the all-weather. He is a seven-race maiden and six-time runner-up. That is a frustrating return, but he is a proven stayer over 7f and stands out as one who is well placed to give punters a better run for their money than most.

Kevin Philippart de Foy applying first-time blinkers looks a positive pointer to his chance as the trainer is 2-5 when fitting the aid over the last year.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Dapper Valley and Love Billy Boy They were both good two-year-olds and have developed nicely during the off season. A bit of cut in the ground suits Dapper Valley and this is his trip, so I’m optimistic of a big run. Love Billy Boy seems to have strengthened a lot over the winter. His work has been very satisfactory and I’m hopeful we can have plenty of fun with him this season.

James Fanshawe, trainer of City House

Six furlongs on the all-weather, which he won on at Kempton last year, is different to the Rowley Mile, but he really improved last year and has done well over the winter. We're looking forward to running him.

Tom Ward, trainer of Woodhay Wonder

She did everything right last year and we've been happy with her over the winter. It'll be good to see how she's trained on starting her three-year-old career. She's got course-and-distance form, and the ground and draw should be no problem. It's an interesting race but I hope she's got a nice chance.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Irish Nectar He won two races at Nottingham and York at the end of last season nicely and has shaped as if the step back up to six furlongs will suit.

John Gosden, joint trainer of Gamekeeper

He's a speedy type who has come on for his comeback run at Kempton the other day. He should like the ground too.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Mashadi

He's run two lovely races so far this year but it's been difficult to get his head in front. The first-time blinkers should suit and while I'm not sure about his handicap mark in a competitive race, he's fit and has run well at the track before.

