'They add an extra element of interest' - Scandinavian runners bring increased international flavour to Glorious Goodwood

The influx of Scandinavian runners at Glorious Goodwood in recent years happened by design rather than accident, according to the track's managing director Adam Waterworth.

Last year, Good Eye finished fourth at 150-1 in the Stewards' Cup for Swedish trainer Jessica Long and Norway's Hotline Bling ran in the Thoroughbred Stakes. On Friday, Norwegian trainer Annike Bye Hansen ran Hard One To Please in the l'Ormarins King's Plate Glorious Stakes and she will be represented by Takeko in the concluding Coral Handicap on Saturday.

Waterworth said: "Our director of racing Ed Arkell has gone to Scandinavia for the past few years. In Sweden, when they were investing in their international race and trying to get UK horses to run there, Ed got to know a few people at the Jockey Club and hatched a plan. Out of that we've ended up with a few runners."

There has been an international flavour this year, with Spain represented on Wednesday by Samedi Rien, who finished down the field in the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes under Jim Crowley. On Friday, Ponntos, a French Group 3 winner in 2022, finished sixth in the King George Qatar Stakes for Miroslav Nieslanik, who trains in the Czech Republic.

Waterworth added: "The international runners add an extra element of interest. We were keen to attract runners from countries outside the more obvious racing jurisdictions."

Adam Waterworth: "We were keen to attract runners from countries outside the more obvious racing jurisdictions" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Deirdre secured a major success for Japan in 2019, when winning the Nassau Stakes under Oisin Murphy. The country was set to be represented this year by Panthalassa in the Sussex Stakes, but this year's Saudi Cup winner was ruled out after suffering a setback.

"The most disappointing thing is we won't get to see him this year," added Waterworth. "He was definitely going to come over before his setback. Japan is an obvious country we'd love to have another runner from and we do a lot of work trying to get their runners over."

