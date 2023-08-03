Little Big Bear supplemented for Prix Maurice de Gheest as rain turns Deauville ground heavy

Little Big Bear will attempt to bounce back from a disappointing run in the July Cup at Deauville on Sunday after Aidan O'Brien supplemented last season's European champion two-year-old for the ARC Prix Maurice de Gheest.

O'Brien felt that interference suffered at a crucial stage at Newmarket was the main contributing factor to Little Big Bear trailing in 22 lengths behind Shaquille. Prior to that run he was run down close home by the same rival when second in the Commonwealth Cup.

Conditions for the six and a half furlong contest look certain to be testing, after more than 66 millimetres of rain fell since the start of the week and turned the track heavy.

Ryan Moore has already been jocked up for Little Big Bear, who will face a maximum of 12 rivals. Among those still in contention before Friday's final declarations are Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem and stablemate Garrus, who was third in this race behind Highfield Princess last year.

Also featuring could be another Royal Ascot winner in Saint Lawrence, as well as Art Power, who supplemented his fourth in the July Cup with an easy success in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh. In all, ten of the 13 remaining entries are trained in Britain or Ireland.

Read more . . .

Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday

Confirmed runners and riders for the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Friday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

The Big Kick-Off 2023-24: get your 80-page edition in all good newsagents now – or order your copy here.